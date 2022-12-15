Stepping back in time to when Christmas was banned with secret parties at East Riddlesden Hall

Illicit parties may well have been held at Keighley's East Riddlesden Hall back when Christmas was banned by the state.

Now the historic home is to turn back the clock as it hosts celebrations in Civil War style.

The home's once owner was a staunch Royalist called James Murgatroyd, though his characterful family was known for its debauchery.

Now, taking inspiration from the hall's history, the National Trust is to re-enact ancient tales of clandestine gatherings here with crafting and storytelling and gifts.

This festive period at East Riddlesden Hall, near Keighley, will host a 'Civil War Christmas' party headed by the property's former owner James Murgatroyd (volunteer David Carruthers). Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Emma Cunliffe is area operations manager for the property.

She said: "We have decided to do something a little different for Christmas this year at East Riddlesden Hall – but it’s an event that takes direct inspiration from the hall’s wonderfully rich history, back when it was the real heart of industry and agriculture for the local area.

“We’ll have our own James on hand and lots of themed family activities that we hope will give people a flavour of how different Christmas might’ve looked 400 years ago.”

A puritanical movement to ban Christmas and all its frivolities had gathered steam under Oliver Cromwell's reign as Lord Protector, and he enforced an Act of Parliament to ban celebrations.

This was particularly prominent in 1644 when Christmas Day fell on a national day of fasting – commonly remembered as the year mince pies were banned.

In the years after the nation had tumbled into civil war, with several ordinances to impose Christmas as a more solemn recognition of the day’s religious significance.

James Murgatroyd, having bought the manor and 2,000-acre estate of Riddlesden in 1638, may well have overseen what has long been reported as clandestine Christmas gatherings.

Ms Cunliffe said Mr Murgatroyd and his family were well known to be very open in their support of King Charles I during the civil war.

Autumn view of the house at East Riddlesden Hall, West Yorkshire

"In 1943, James had to defend his home The Hollins – previously named Murgatroyd after the family – from Parliamentary troops in what’s now Luddendenfoot, Calderdale,” she said.

“A year earlier, James, a housebuilder who intended East Riddlesden Hall to be a home for his eldest son John, boldly carved a Royalist head and the words Vive le Roy – ‘long live the King’ – over the entrance to the bothy building."

East Riddlesden Hall was donated to the National Trust in 1934 after being saved from demolition following years of neglect.