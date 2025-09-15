A “coffee pot” engine will return to its industrial home as part of the Stockton and Darlington Railway 200th anniversary celebrations.

The engine, built in 1870 by the Head Wrightson Iron Foundry and used to shunt materials around the Thornaby site, is one of three such engines remaining. Now plans to put in on public display on a roundabout near its original home have been approved.

The engine was retired and it was loaned to the council in 1970 and placed on the junction of Bridge Road and St John’s Crossing. In 2012 it moved into Preston Park, where it was recently moved into a non-public workshop yard.

The council applied to its own planning department for permission to “bring the engine back into the public realm”. It planned to put the engine on a brick and concrete plinth with a set of rails and sleepers on the roundabout at Council of Europe Boulevard and University Boulevard in Thornaby, near the council’s new headquarters at Dunedin House.

The 'Coffee Pot' engine, built in 1870 by the Head Wrightson Iron Foundry in Thornaby.

“The roundabout has been selected as a suitable location as it will be within the former Head Wrightson’s site, where the engine was used and would thus provide a visual link to the past, and will also celebrate the town’s important railway heritage through the bicentennial of the Stockton and Darlington Railway,” says the council’s report.

The Friends of Stockton and Darlington Railway sent a letter of support: “We are delighted to offer full support to see the Coffee Pot engine return home to the site of Head Wrightson.”

At a meeting of the planning committee to make the final decision, planning services manager Simon Grundy said: “The sculpture is considered to be an attractive feature within the street scene, creating not only a link to the past but contributing towards creating a sense of place.” Officers recommended the plan for approval.

Councillor Bob Cook said: “It was built a long time ago at Head Wrightson’s and the site itself is where Head Wrightson’s main workshops used to be. I did actually start work on the Teesdale site for Head Wrightson.

“So it would be good to see this steel engine actually come back to the site where it was built, and be displayed again. I’m all in favour it. It would be a good attraction for people who are passing.”