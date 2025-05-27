Stockton and Darlington Railway: Plans for sculpture and mural to mark 200th anniversary of historic railway
The authority has submitted the proposals to its own planning officers for a cylindrical steel sculpture at Corporation Quay, Quayside Road, Stockton.
Laser-cut words and poems will be etched into the structure with a solar-powered lamp for “subtle, energy-efficient backlighting… creating a gentle glow that brings the text to life at night”, says a statement from Element 3 Design Ltd.
According to the application, the artwork commissioned as part of the Stockton and Darlington Railway 200 anniversary celebrations programme will be built on a concrete slab base on the Riverside Walk.
It would replace an existing seat and picnic bench on council-owned land near the Riverside footbridge.
In a separate planning application, the council has asked for listed building consent to erect art mural boards to a wall at Stockton Railway Station, Bishopton Lane.
It is proposed to install the mural on a wall of the grade II listed building as part of a series at other stations across Stockton, Darlington and Durham.
A heritage statement to the council says: “It is an art form that will speak to audiences that often may not at first be interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics or feel that their culture is not represented.
"In short it gives a social narrative and the community a voice.”
The mural may be based on a theme like momentum, propulsion, tracks, journeys, time, community and workers: “The artist will be asked to work with one of these themes with a community group or local artist in the development of the artwork and it is intended to add to the significance of the existing heritage of the station.
"The artwork will be available to view by members of the public at any time.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.