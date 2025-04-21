Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Construction of the original gritstone needle, funded by public subscription, began in 1814 to mark what was thought to be the end of the Napoleonic Wars, but work was not completed until the following year after Napoleon Bonaparte’s final defeat at the Battle of Waterloo.

Today’s Stoodley Pike, visible from across a wide area of the South Pennines, is a replacement built after the first monument was destroyed following a lightning strike.

A worn inscription on the stonework states that by a “strange coincidence” the collapse happened on the same day in 1854 that the Russian Ambassador to Great Britain had left London at the outbreak of the Crimean War.

Stoodley Pike Monument

Another public subscription raised £820 to built a new monument, and it was decided to locate it further back from the edge of the steep northwest-facing slope above the hamlets of Lumbutts and Mankinholes.

Whereas the 1814-15 structure was a 113-ft high conical tower, the new one designed by local architect John Green and built by Lewis Crabtree in 1856 was a 121-ft obelisk.

Inside is a spiral staircase of 39 steps - no relation to the John Buchan novel and Alfred Hitchcock film of that name - which can be accessed from an entrance on the north side.

The steps lead to a viewing balcony 40ft above ground level.

Repairs costing £160 were necessary in 1889. At the same time a grille was provided to allow light into part of the staircase and a lightning conductor was added.

More recent work has included the re-paving of the monument’s entrance and the provision of a seat.