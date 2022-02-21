Storm Franklin: Extensive damage to centuries-old water gardens at Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal

The River Skell has overflowed through the Studley Royal estate, where the abbey ruins stand, and flooded the water gardens laid out by the Aislabie family in the 18th century.

It is the worst flooding at the site since 2017.

Staff are currently assessing the extent of the damage to the historic parkland.

The National Trust's Jenni Shepherd said: "The team here are understandably heartbroken as we can only watch the flooding take hold and wait for the water to recede before we can assess next steps.

"It’s recovered before though and at the end of the day, it’s not someone’s home which we’re always mindful of.