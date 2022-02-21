LiveStorm Franklin in Yorkshire latest: Live updates as widespread flooding and severe winds cause travel chaos around region

Welcome to day two of our Storm Franklin live coverage on Monday February 21. We'll be here all day with the latest updates.

By Caroline Howley
Monday, 21st February 2022, 8:03 am

There were 108 flood warnings in place for Yorkshire as of Monday morning, as Storm Franklin continued to wreak havoc across the region.

Strong winds, flooding, and travel chaos were widespread across the region - with more disruption expected as the day progresses.

Scroll down for the latest updates.

Firefighters helping with evacuation in Knaresborough on Sunday February 20 [Image: North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue]

Shocking photo shows Rotherham Central underwater

Monday, 21 February, 2022, 08:17

Northern: Avoid train travel if possible

Monday, 21 February, 2022, 08:16

M1 TinsleyViaduct closed in both directions to high sided and vulnerable vehicles, due to strong winds

Monday, 21 February, 2022, 08:15

River levels peak in the upper catchments of the Wharfe and Nidd

Monday, 21 February, 2022, 08:13

A61 HarrogateRoad HarewoodBridge at Dunkeswick is closed to all traffic due to flood water

Monday, 21 February, 2022, 07:35

North Yorkshire Police: Do not use low-lying paths or drive through flood water

Monday, 21 February, 2022, 07:33

A15 Humber Bridge closed to high sided and vulnerable vehicles

Monday, 21 February, 2022, 07:32

Doncaster: Avoid Sprotbrough Falls and Sprotbrough Lock after River Don burst banks, police urge

Monday, 21 February, 2022, 07:29

M62 Scammonden Dam closed in both directions to high sided vehicles between J22 and J23

Monday, 21 February, 2022, 07:28

M62 Ouse Bridge between Goole and Howden closed to high sided and vulnerable vehicles due to strong winds

