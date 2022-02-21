There were 108 flood warnings in place for Yorkshire as of Monday morning, as Storm Franklin continued to wreak havoc across the region.
Strong winds, flooding, and travel chaos were widespread across the region - with more disruption expected as the day progresses.
Scroll down for the latest updates.
Storm Franklin hits Yorkshire: Live updates amid widespread flooding and travel chaos for region
Last updated: Monday, 21 February, 2022, 08:33
- All of the 108 flood warnings in place across Yorkshire on Monday morning
- Northern: Avoid train travel if possible
- M1 closed at J34 at Sheffield/Rotherham due to incident
- A61 HarrogateRoad HarewoodBridge at Dunkeswick is closed to all traffic due to flood water
- Doncaster: Avoid Sprotbrough Falls and Sprotbrough Lock after River Don burst banks, police urge
- M1 TinsleyViaduct closed in both directions to high sided and vulnerable vehicles, due to strong winds
- M62 Ouse Bridge between Goole and Howden closed to high sided and vulnerable vehicles due to strong winds
- River levels peak in the upper catchments of the Wharfe and Nidd
- M62 Scammonden Dam closed in both directions to high sided vehicles between J22 and J23
- A15 Humber Bridge closed to high sided and vulnerable vehicles
- North Yorkshire Police: Do not use low-lying paths or drive through flood water
Shocking photo shows Rotherham Central underwater
Northern: Avoid train travel if possible
M1 TinsleyViaduct closed in both directions to high sided and vulnerable vehicles, due to strong winds
River levels peak in the upper catchments of the Wharfe and Nidd
A61 HarrogateRoad HarewoodBridge at Dunkeswick is closed to all traffic due to flood water
North Yorkshire Police: Do not use low-lying paths or drive through flood water
A15 Humber Bridge closed to high sided and vulnerable vehicles
Doncaster: Avoid Sprotbrough Falls and Sprotbrough Lock after River Don burst banks, police urge
M62 Scammonden Dam closed in both directions to high sided vehicles between J22 and J23
M62 Ouse Bridge between Goole and Howden closed to high sided and vulnerable vehicles due to strong winds
Page 1 of 2