For those who are curious enough to leave the path, an explanation can be found on a plaque in the centre.

It states that this stone circle was not built by our Neolithic ancestors around 5,000 years ago or even the work of aliens, which some have suggested were responsible for Stonehenge, but only dates from 1997.

It was constructed by Tony Douglass, a former caretaker at nearby Thwaite Watermill, the larger stones being designed by the Dewsbury-based sculptor Melanie Wilks.

Stourton Stone Circle

The plaque was added by the Leeds Pagan Circle, which has up to 300 members.

Paganism is a non-Christian spiritual faith based on sun worship and the belief that, along with other animals and trees, humans are a force of nature.

Aspects of Paganism include druidry and witchcraft.

Ancient stone circles in the north of England are rare. The best-known relics are the Twelve Apostles on Ilkley Moor and Castlerigg near Keswick in the Lake District.

The Stourton Stone Circle has 32 stones, eight of which have been sculpted with designs relating to sun worship, nature and aspects of Paganism. A stone monument in the centre acts as an altar.

Every year the Leeds Pagan Group holds four meetings, known as Sabbats, which are timed to coincide with the seasonal changes known as solstices and equinoxes.

At Halloween is held the so-called Samhain Sabbat marking the Celtic New Year, the end of summer, and end of the harvest season.