Lisa Bowerman and Nicholas Markham, owners of Stump Cross Caverns, which formed over 500,000 years ago in North Yorkshire, are staying in a cave for 105 hours.

The family-run business has been open to the public since it was discovered by lead miners in Greenhow Hill in the beautifully rugged Yorkshire Dales in 1860.

In recent years, new passageways have been opened up with remains of prehistoric creatures such as wolverine and reindeer found in the caves.

But it was crippled during lockdown, prompting an urgent appeal to raise £53,000 to "Save the Caves".Now, Lisa is fundraising again to pay for much-needed maintenance work and she hopes to raise £200,000 to keep the lights on in the caverns.

Lisa will be livestreaming her 105 hours living, eating and sleeping down in the cavern with her partner Nick.

She took her supplies and camp equipment 100 feet below ground on Tuesday (Oct 12) and will return to the surface at 8pm on Friday.

Lisa said the move was inspired by Geoff Workman, who spent 105 days in one of the caverns in 1963, smashing the previous world record for time spent underground.

The couple, who are dressed as a caveman and cavewoman, are live streaming their stay in the cavern every day on their Facebook page.

As part of the fundraising campaign, the pair have also decided to raffle off their £130,000 flat in Pateley Bridge. They hope to sell 20,000 tickets for £10 each to generate funds to maintain the ancient limestone caves.

In March, the couple raffled their VW Campervan, which raised £72,500 in 40 days — enough money to keep the caverns open.