Stunning reservoir near Oxenhope close to Keighley and Worth Valley Railway

There are a number of fine walks on the moorland above Oxenhope, which is the terminus for steam trains on the Keighley & Worth Valley Railway.

The station was a location for The Railway Children, the enduringly popular 1970 film of E Nesbit’s novel, starring Jenny Agutter and Bernard Cribbins.

After leaving Oxenhope, walkers continue past the hamlet of Marsh and eventually climb up to Leeshaw itself, which is one of the more picturesque reservoirs owned by Yorkshire Water, thanks to its beautiful backdrop of classic Pennine fields and dry stone walls.

Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Before returning to Oxenhope, lovely views open up from a wonderful moorside path. The reservoir is highly regarded by birdwatchers and past sightings have included little egret and yellow-legged gull.

More regular species to be expected are little owl, cormorant and oystercatcher.

Oxenhope is also known for The Oxenhope Straw Race, a team event in which competitors complete a 2.5-mile course around the village carrying a bale of straw and stopping at each pub on the route for a pint of beer.

Many contestants choose to dress up in costumes.

The event benefits local charities and always draws bumper crowds.

It has raised £490,000 to date, according to the event’s website.

Many will know Oxenhope because of its association with the railway – a preserved standard-gauge line that joins the national railway network at Keighley.

It runs five miles up the valleys of the River Worth and Bridgehouse Beck to Oxenhope.

Its Preservation Society reopened the branch line from Keighley to Oxenhope in June 1968, just weeks before steam finally ended on British Railways in August of the same year.

Aside from The Railway Children, the railway has played host to crews filming Testament of Youth, Swallows and Amazons and the successful TV series Peaky Blinders.