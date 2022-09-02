Talk at Manor House in Ilkley about artist Mary Bradford

Ms Thomson’s Hawskworth Gallery in Ilkley was a well-known venue for exhibitions by regional artists in the 1980s, and her regular column and reviews in The Yorkshire Post in the late 1980s and 1990s attracted an appreciative audience.She wrote catalogue essays and interpretive material for many artists and galleries across the North, before moving to Scotland in 2006. There, as Mary Thomson, she has flourished as a poet. She is delighted to be returning to Ilkley for the exhibition of paintings by the much admired painter and her old friend, Ms Bradford.