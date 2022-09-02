Talk at Manor House in Ilkley about artist Mary Bradford
Movement is at the heart of a new exhibition which has opened at a gallery in Ilkley.
It will focus on the impressive body of work which Dorothy Bradford produced throughout her life. Experts say it had one visible subject: movement.
“Movement is life” she insisted, and she made it her life’s work to record those movements that fascinated and delighted her.
To celebrate the new exhibition visit the Manor House in Ilkley today at 10.30am for a talk about the exhibition given by Mary Sara Thomson.
Ms Thomson’s Hawskworth Gallery in Ilkley was a well-known venue for exhibitions by regional artists in the 1980s, and her regular column and reviews in The Yorkshire Post in the late 1980s and 1990s attracted an appreciative audience.She wrote catalogue essays and interpretive material for many artists and galleries across the North, before moving to Scotland in 2006. There, as Mary Thomson, she has flourished as a poet. She is delighted to be returning to Ilkley for the exhibition of paintings by the much admired painter and her old friend, Ms Bradford.