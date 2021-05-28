Ten stunning photos from Emily Bronte film set that take you back to 1800s Haworth
A biopic exploring the life of renowned Yorkshire novelist Emily Brontë is being filmed in the village of Haworth - so we visited the set.
Friday, 28th May 2021, 1:53 pm
Friday, 28th May 2021, 1:54 pm
Sex Education star Emma Mackey will portray Brontë in the film and Fionn Whitehead, who starred in Dunkirk and Bandersnatch, has been cast as Branwell Brontë.
Emily Beecham, from Little Joe and Into the Badlands, will star as Emily’s eldest sister and fellow author Charlotte Brontë.
