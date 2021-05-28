The film - called 'Emily' - will explore the Yorkshire author's life

Ten stunning photos from Emily Bronte film set that take you back to 1800s Haworth

A biopic exploring the life of renowned Yorkshire novelist Emily Brontë is being filmed in the village of Haworth - so we visited the set.

By Caroline Howley
Friday, 28th May 2021, 1:53 pm
Updated Friday, 28th May 2021, 1:54 pm

Sex Education star Emma Mackey will portray Brontë in the film and Fionn Whitehead, who starred in Dunkirk and Bandersnatch, has been cast as Branwell Brontë.

Emily Beecham, from Little Joe and Into the Badlands, will star as Emily’s eldest sister and fellow author Charlotte Brontë.

1. Haworth

A film crew working on Emily have been spotted in Haworth, where the Wuthering Heights author lived for 28 years.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

2. Back in time

Shooting is being led by Golden Globe-nominated actress Frances O’Connor, who is making her directorial debut and has also written the script.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

3. Georgian fashion

Shooting for the biopic began in Yorkshire earlier this year

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

4. Transformed

The photos give a glimpse into what Haworth would have looked like in the 1800s, when it was a bustling town

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

