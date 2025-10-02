Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week marks two decades since the closure of the world-famous factory where Terry’s Chocolate Oranges were once made.

Now, a former supervisor has come forward with a forgotten stash from what must have been the very last batch.

These chocolates were destined for Australia but, when the order was cancelled, were gifted to the factory workers as a farewell gift instead.

Ian Bradshaw, who worked the last shift at Terry's of York with a pack of 12 Terry's Chocolate Oranges, the last made at the York factory 20 years ago when the premises closed, which he has gifted to Serena Redshaw at York's Chocolate Story for their collection. Photograph by Tony Johnson

Now, marking 20 years since the closure of the city's Bishopthorpe Road factory site, they are to go on display as part of York’s Chocolate Story.

Ian Bradshaw, who worked at the factory for 26 years, carefully kept the tray of 12 boxed Chocolate Oranges.

"I’ve been saving them for 20 years," he said.

"I know many of my former colleagues will have eaten them long ago but it felt right to preserve them to help tell the Terry’s story to future generations."

The magnificent Terry's factory, built from 1924, was once one of the world's most famous chocolate works and one of York’s proudest institutions.

The site closed in 2005, with developers PJ Livesey Group converting the original factory building into apartments, properties and homes.

This week marked 20 years since the old factory closed its doors for the last time.

Mr Bradshaw, who worked in the HR and payroll teams, can remember them being given out as a parting gift.

They are still in their original packaging, displaying the classic 'It's not Terry's, it's mine' slogan.

Soon the segments will go on display at a refreshed exhibition for York’s Chocolate Story, launching in 2026.

Here, the attraction shares the heritage and history of the city's long links with chocolate, to the invention of Terry’s as well as other famous names including Rowntree’s and Craven’s.

“I thought the only place they truly belonged was York’s Chocolate Story, where they can be appreciated as part of our history," he said.

“When I’ve gone, somebody might have just thrown them away but I think they deserve to hold a special place to remember our history.

"Terry’s was such a family-orientated business and I have so many happy memories there. Now these Chocolate Oranges can help tell that story for future generations.”

Serena Redshaw, guest experience manager at York’s Chocolate Story, said: “It’s not every day you’re handed a 20-year-old stash of Chocolate Oranges! We’re absolutely delighted to accept this unique donation.