Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst her friends were riding bikes, kicking balls and playing make believe, Julie Fisher was walking on a high wire suspended in the air in her grandparents’ back garden. At school, she’d had two feet firmly on the ground, but as soon as the bell rang, she’d meet her cousin Neville to while the hours away at quite some height.

“We’d go play on the wire, walking it and doing trapeze tricks, from being as young as I can remember,” she recalls. “I loved it. The one that we practiced most on was 6ft but then for the summer, it would be raised up to about ten feet and we could clip the trapeze on and practice on that. There weren’t no fear, we used to love doing it. As soon as you’d walk to one side of the wire, you couldn’t wait to be walking back to the other side - there was a definite thrill.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was an extraordinary sight amongst an ordinary backdrop of community life in Rotherham. Yet by this point - the 1970s - those living in Hellaby and Maltby had grown well-familiar with the daring activities of generations of Julie’s family. Today though, the area’s historical connection with the circus is little-known in the community beyond those with living memory.

Julie Fisher's relatives were renowned high wire walkers from Rotherham. Their achievements are being celebrated as part of a heritage project in Rotherham's Children's Capital of Culture Year. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 18th August 2025

A project, supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund in Rotherham’s Children’s Capital of Culture year, is now shining a light on the incredible story of Julie’s relatives. Members of the Davis family became world-renowned wire walkers in their day, forming acts that performed in countries around the globe.

As The Derrico Alzanas, her grandad, father and uncle staged shows across the UK and even spent time in New Zealand. Other relatives - her grandfather’s siblings - were known as The Great Alzanas and earned a place in ‘The Greatest Show on Earth’, becoming a star fixture of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey’s Circus in the United States of America.

Through the project, The Sensational Alzanas and Other Daredevils, those behind the arts programme Flux Rotheram are working to keep the Davis’ story alive and hope also to inspire young people to develop and pursue their own aspirations, whatever those may be. “It’s a story that (otherwise) will get lost with those generations of people who do really remember it,” says Helen Jones, director of Flux, “those who saw them training at the time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Alzanas each learnt their skill on a high wire they installed in Rotherham, with no safety net to cushion any falls. They would develop and practice the act there too, much to the amazement of neighbours and onlookers. Earlier this year, Flux brought high wire walking back to Rotherham for the first time in decades in homage to the Alzanas and their achievements.

Julie Fisher pictured looking at a photograph of herself watching her family at a show in the 1960s.Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

During a week in May, high wire walker The Great Bullzini and artists from Let’s Circus were in residence in Maltby, bringing the Alzana story to life in the area’s current communities and inviting visitors to try their hand at circus skills. The event culminated at Maltby Community Festival when The Great Bullzini and tight wire dancer Ronja Breuk recreated the story of the Alzana family and their daredevil journey high up in the air.

Julie was there to witness it, reliving what was such a huge part of her life over 40 years ago. “I cried watching Chris (Bullzini) walking the high wire,” the 63-year-old says. “I was really emotional, because it makes me think about my family and brings back so many memories. It was amazing.”

The Alzanas’ story begins with Julie’s great-grandfather Charles Davis, who was a coal miner and amateur acrobat. He encouraged his children - Harold, Edgar (Julie’s grandad), Elsie and Hilda into acrobatics by installing a high wire in their back garden. At the age of six, Harold began performing in local fairs and festivals and this continued even after he reached 14 and followed in his father’s footsteps working at Maltby Colliery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the Second World War, Harold decided to leave the pit and focus on the circus act with his siblings and his wife Minnie. They got their break in 1946 when the producer of Blackpool’s Tower Circus gave them a summer contract and the following year The Great Alzanas (minus Edgar) became part of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey’s Circus in the US.

That year, 1947, Harold and Hilda suffered a fall of more than 30 feet from the high wire and their father Charles was seriously injured trying to cushion them. But they weren’t deterred. Harold performed with the circus until 1964 and kept walking a high wire in his garden until three years before his death in 2001, whilst Minnie, Hilda and Elsie retired from the high wire in the 1950s.

Edgar, meanwhile, taught his children Derek - Julie’s father, and Brian - Julie’s uncle, to walk the wire and the trio became known as The Derrico Alzanas, putting on performances all over the UK and an Easter show in New Zealand. Derek also spent some time as a solo act.

“They had an old ambulance and they would put the big massive poles for the high wire in the back of it,” Julie remembers. “Above that, my grandad fashioned two beds, one for my dad and one for my uncle Brian. They used to pull a caravan at the back of this ambulance as well and that’s how they travelled about.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie says her dad was performing by the age of 15 and continued well into his 50s. He too worked down the mine; walking the high wire was his summertime weekend job, whilst sweeping chimneys was what he did through the winter. Despite a fall that led him to need an operation on his arm, Derek kept going - the high wire was in his blood. “It didn’t stop him walking the high wire,” Julie says. “As soon as he could, he did. No hesitation through it all. He couldn’t give it up, he loved it.”

Julie was keen to join him after spending much of her childhood up off the ground. “When I got to about 16 or 17 I said to my dad I want to join the act,” she remembers. “He was never bothered about me doing it in the back garden but he said no (to joining the act) because it’s too dangerous. I care too much for you. They never worked with a net ever. There was no safety back up at all. I was disappointed, it took me a while to get over really because it was something I’d grown up with and something I wanted to do. I wanted a lovely fancy costume.”

She’s thrilled that her relatives, particularly the lesser-known Derrico Alzanas, are being recognised years on through Flux’s heritage project. “I feel so proud of them. They were so brave because you’ve got to be brave to do it. But once you’ve learnt how to do it, once you’ve got the bug if you will, it’s just in you. It’s in your blood. It’s what you want to do. You don’t think about going up there and falling, you don’t think about any dangers, you just do it.”

“I’m so glad that my dad and grandad’s and uncle’s side of the Alzanas’ story is being documented,” she adds. “They’re not forgotten and I don’t want them to be forgotten. It’s an amazing story.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tale of the Alzanas is due to be brought to life again over the coming weeks. High wire walker Chris Bullzini will be appearing at We Wonder festival at Wentworth Woodhouse on August 30 and his performances recreating the Alzana story will also be staged at Rotherham Show on September 6 and 7.

The show, at Clifton Park, will also feature a mobile museum trailer from Flux, with rarely seen archival photos, original Pathé newsreels, and local stories that celebrate the Alzanas and other unsung circus legends from the area.

Helen says: “It’s such a gem of a story and we’re so excited to tell it again, and also work with our colleagues in heritage to preserve that story. We’ve got lots of rich material to feed into the archive so the Alzanas’ tale is preserved for the people of Rotherham for years to come.”

As part the project, Flux is looking for stories, memories, and photographs related to the Alzana family and Maltby’s circus history and is also keen to track down memories of other local daredevils such as Skid Skinner and Daredevil Alma - Wall of Death riders from Hellaby.