The chemist's shop was run by one family, the Waddingtons, for over 150 years before falling into disuse and decay - and during its heyday Patrick and Maria Bronte would have been among its customers in the early years of their marriage, when the father of writers Charlotte, Emily and Anne was the reverend of Thornton Chapel and the family lived at 74 Market Street, where the children were born.

Now, a traditional signwriter has helped to restore the facade of the Grade II-listed building to glory and printmaker Patrick Whitehead is to open it as an art gallery named The Apothecary in honour of its origins.

Mr Whitehead grew up in Bradford before leaving for art school and a teaching career in London, and is hoping his project - which will exhibit the work of local artists - will regenerate Thornton, a poor relation of the Bronte village of Haworth when it comes to literary tourism.

Patrick Whitehead has opened a gallery in an old apothecary in Bradford

Yet the sisters' birthplace is just metres away from his gallery and he even has the original shop safe in the basement, dated 1795 and too heavy to move. Old bottles from the apothecary were donated to the Thackray Museum of Medicine in Leeds and today it is easy to imagine Maria Bronte buying basic remedies for her young family's ailments from the store with its impressive cast-iron detailed frontage.

"I lived in Bradford until I was 14 and spent 10 years in Leeds in my 20s, and after my father became ill I reconnected with old friends and it seemed sensible to come back here. I lived in an old mill in Apperley Bridge until I saw this building on the market by chance. It was only used as a house by the last owners and the accommodation is substanstial. As well as the 1820 frontage there's an extension from the 1870s," said Mr Whitehead.

"It was an apothecary for 150 years and then a pet shop, but it ended up empty and shuttered up for about 10-15 years. Bradford Council were supportive of my change of use application, as it brings it back to its original function as a business and enhances the street.

"I got a traditional signwriter in and he has done the gallery name in Victorian script. Other businesses and people in the village have been really positive."

He hopes to work in conjunction with the nearby South Square Arts Centre as well as Haworth Parsonage Museum, whose staff he hopes will 'make more' out of Thornton's links with the Brontes.

"Patrick Bronte would certainly have come into the apothecary - he was in Thornton from 1815. We have the blue plaque and the carving stone. This shop had the biggest front and was quite an important building."

The Apothecary will incorporate studio and living space for Mr Whitehead, and he will display his own work alongside that of guest artists in four-week rotating cycles. He is considering hosting small workshops in future and will offer self-printing services.

"Bradford has a really thriving art scene, and with the City of Culture 2025 bid there's a focus on getting the arts together more. It should have a really positive effect on Thornton and the Bronte connection. The shop was closed for 15 years and it was quite sad - now we have lifted it. When I think back to what Haworth was like when I was a child, it was quite tatty and now it's thriving. I have high expectations."