The Bar House, Pool-in-Wharfedale: Well-known 18th-century tollkeeper's cottage with one of the best views in Yorkshire for sale

A Grade II-listed, 18th-century tollhouse dating from the age of the coaching roads has gone up for sale.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 11:42 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 11:42 BST

The Bar House in Pool-in-Wharfedale is at the end of a row of cottages at the top of Pool Bank, with stunning views of the Wharfe Valley below.

The three-bedroom property includes the toll booth and attached cottage, which after the abolition of turnpike roads, became a post office and general store for the village.

The building dates back to 1780, when it was constructed as part of the opening of the Leeds to Skipton turnpike. During this period, there was a major drive to improve the quality of roads to benefit the coaching trade, and tolls were levied to traffic to pay for their upkeep.

The Bar House on Pool BankThe Bar House on Pool Bank
Local landowners, including the Lascelles family of Harewood House, were trustees of the toll roads, and at first their rules were unpopular, and there were even mob riots protesting against the tolls. Pool’s toll-bar was even pulled down in 1753, just 19 days after it had been built.

The Bar House was built for the purpose of collecting tolls and to house a tollkeeper, unlike other tollhouses which were converted cottages. In the 1860s, the toll man was paid £1 a fortnight, and they often had other jobs to make ends meet, such as shoemaking. In 1874, the toll system ended and the trustees sold the property for £50.

In the 1950s it was a well-known local landmark selling ice creams and newspapers, and it was a shop until conversion into a house relatively recently.

Estate agents Dale Eddison are offering The Bar House for sale for £349,000 with no chain.

Pool Bank has stunning views of the Wharfe ValleyPool Bank has stunning views of the Wharfe Valley
The building was a shop and post office for many yearsThe building was a shop and post office for many years
Related topics:YorkshireGrade IIHarewood House