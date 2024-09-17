The Battle of Wakefield: The Yorkshire field which witnessed one of the bloodiest battles of the War of the Roses
Around 3,000 soldiers are said to have lost their lives.
For several years Richard, Duke of York, laid claim to the throne occupied by the Lancastrian Henry VI.
After the Yorkists had subjected Henry’s army to a crushing defeat at the Battle of Northampton that summer, York had persuaded parliament to make him king on the death of Henry.
However, Henry’s wife, Queen Margaret of Anjou, was so outraged about her’s and Henry’s son being denied inheriting the throne that she assembled forces to confront York at his fortified manor, Sandal Castle, where he had gone to spend Christmas.
His army was encamped in nearby villages and is said to have comprised 4,000 men, though some accounts claimed there were just a few hundred.
The Lancastrian troops, on the other hand, heavily outnumbered them with 15,000 men.
Commanded by Queen Margaret herself, they camped at Pontefract Castle, and once Christmas Day was over she marched her troops to Sandal.
No-one knows why York decided to leave the security of the castle on Wednesday 30th December with so many hostile troops at his door.
One theory is that after Queen Margaret sent him messages accusing him of cowardice, the gates of Sandal Castle were thrown open and he and his army attacked the Lancastrians, who were initially driven back.
But their greater numbers soon prevailed and, badly wounded, the Duke of York lost control of his troops, who scattered in all directions.
The Wars of the Roses continued with York’s eldest surviving son Edward taking up the Yorkist cause.
