The best photos from the Masham Steam Engine and Fair Organ Rally 2022

The annual event was held in Masham village, in North Yorkshire, and showcased hundreds of steam engines, motorcycles , cars, tractors, commercial vehicles and stationary engines.

As well as the marvellous vehicles on show, there was also local artisans, craft stalls, music and local ale on offer.

Run entirely by volunteers, all money raised goes towards the upkeep of Masham Town Hall, a Grade II listed building opened in 1913.

Yorkshire Post photographer, James Hardisty, went down to the rally to take these fantastic shots.

1. Alastair Broadwith, of Masham, polishing his 1931 20/25 Maythorn Rolls Royce. Photo Sales

2. Only one left in the world Andy Ward, of Upper Denby, cleaning a 1905 2 Ton Yorkshire Steam Wagon, thought to be the only one left in the world. Photo Sales

3. Three generations Three generations, (left to right) Andy Ward, of Upper Denby, on a 1905 2 Ton Yorkshire Steam Wagon, thought to be the only one left in the world, brother Darren Ward, and nephew Tom Ward, with his children Iris, 3, Alfie 5, on a 1916 Sentine Standard Steam Engine. Photo Sales

4. Hundreds of engines Steam engines taking part in the Grand Parade. Photo Sales