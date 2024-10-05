We’re known for our indie artists and our brass bands but its country music which is “booming” in the region says Yorkshire’s very own answer to Bruce Springsteen.

42-year-old Simon Pollard set up The Bondurants in 2011, a grim year where riots took place across the UK and unemployment was at a record high.

This bleak picture which engulfed the UK at the time, inspired Simon to create something that gave people “hope.”

Simon, who works in IT by day and as lead singer of The Bondurants by night, began rounding up band members to create a modern country sound, combining “Nashville” vibes with a gritty Yorkshire twist.

He said: “Country music is enlightening, it’s jolly and it gives people hope. It just makes you happy.”

“We’ve played at festivals such as Leeds and Reading and we’ve even been the supporting band for Adele.

It’s only in recent years however that Simon has noticed a huge spike in popularity when it comes to the country music scene in the UK.

Between 2020 and 2022, streaming of country stars rose by almost 50 per cent in the UK, according to data released by the Country Music Association – and its reported that the same trajectory has continued ever since.

He said: “It’s the fastest growing music genre in the UK. People liken us to the likes of Tom Petty and John Mayer.”

The previously all-male band itself has grown recently and they recruited a female vocalist and musician, Jenna Fan.

Music teacher and singer Jenna said: “I saw a shout out on social media and I thought I’d go for it. I’ve never done country before, more pop, but this is a great mix up.

“We’ve really seen a huge rise in demand for our work with Taylor Swift and Beyonce all now offering a country vibe. Everything is so serious at the moment, I can see why young people and everyone are getting into country music.”