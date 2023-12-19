As part of the Christmas Eve programming on Radio 3, presenter Elizabeth Alker explores the ancient tradition of South Yorkshire carolling. Laura Reid reports.

There was still a good month to go until Christmas Day when radio presenter Elizabeth Alker walked into the Blue Ball Inn in a rural village on the outskirts of Sheffield.

But inside, a tradition that runs throughout the festive season was already in full-force. Amongst decorative snowflakes and twinkling fairy lights, singers packed into the pub for the second of its carol sings of 2023.

Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

It was Alker’s first introduction to the somewhat hidden – to outsiders anyway – world of village carol sings in pubs across South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire – and it was one that left her bursting with enthusiasm for a tradition that has survived in those communities for many-a-generation.

Radio presenter Elizabeth Alker. Photo: BBC

“People are in full voice, pubs are packed, it’s very Christmassy and community-orientated and joyful,” she says.

“The whole thing is just amazing seeing people coming together and enjoying singing. There’s a sense of euphoria with people coming together to make music.”

“People stand in the same place; they have their little spot they have earmarked over the years,” she continues.

“There’s also this tradition as well of people taking solos. The same person will do the solo in the same song each year and this is a real honour.”

A carol sing at the Royal Hotel, Dungworth. Photo: Professor Ian Russell

Alker, a presenter on BBC Radio 3, has been exploring the ancient tradition for a special feature airing on Christmas Eve.

The show, While Shepherds Watched, sees her speak to international carol singing expert Ian Russell, Professor Emeritus of the University of Aberdeen and editor of The Sheffield Book of Village Carols, and Barnsley-born folk singer Kate Rusby.

Rusby’s Christmas albums and concerts have been known to celebrate the tradition of South Yorkshire carols, which she has embraced since childhood, and she sings in the programme with her parents and her husband Damien O’Kane.

The repertoire at two nearby places can vary widely. Whilst a core of songs are sung at many venues, particular places also have their own mini-traditions, with some versions of carols unique to specific pubs.

Some are unaccompanied, some have a piano, organ or even a string quartet, and others are led by brass bands or choirs.

For Alker, who lives in Hebden Bridge, there’s a warmness that shines through whatever the set up. “[Making the programme] has been such a joy and such an eye opener as well as to how these community traditions can survive,” she reflects.

"People were telling us they might not see each other from year to year but this is when they get to catch up.

"They might have known each other for decades and it’s really important at this time of year that they see each other and sing together.

“There’s such a spirit of community and coming together that has been really lovely to witness…People don’t often make music together anymore.

"Even in schools it’s being threatened now but here it is alive and well as ever and it’s something so wholesome and uplifting.”

Each year, the starting date for the sings follows Armistice Day, with carols being sung throughout the rest of November, the December festive season and, in some cases, right through to the new year.

Details of many of the various sings are collated and advertised on the Local Carols website, and Soundpost, a Sheffield-based artist-led organisation exploring folk traditions has a free guide on the tradition for newcomers, keen for the songs to continue to be enjoyed and passed down for many generations to come.

In the guide, Professor Russell sets out the history of carolling in the area. "There is no doubt that the singing of these carols represents one of the finest traditions found in England today and the city can be justly proud of this rich musical heritage,” he writes.

"What is even more remarkable is that the tradition predates the well-known popular repertoire [of carols], which was largely introduced and constructed by the Victorian high church men.

"These ‘village carols’ are from the grassroots and have been sung and treasured over more than two and a half centuries…

"The carols are not lullabies of the ‘gentle Jesus, meek and mild’ kind that we hear played incessantly over the airwaves and in the shopping malls, but full-bodied, exuberant songs of celebration, sung in parts, which feel more at home in the village pub than the choir stall.”

Alker also explores the history in her Christmas Eve show. “There’s been people singing songs at this time of year for centuries and centuries,” she says. “There were rituals around winter solstice that involved carols before they became part of the Christmas tradition."

When the celebration of Christmas was popularised, carols became “mashed up” with the Christmas story, she explains. But then, in the Victoria era, the carol tradition suffered a reverse in popularity and all but a few were driven out of churches.

The carols, however, found a new home in pubs, where people could sing with a beer and enjoy a chat with friends. This tradition has survived in tact around Sheffield and South Yorkshire, as well as in small pockets elsewhere in the country.

“It’s such an old tradition and it’s so rooted in this area,” Alker says. “I hope people [listen to the show] and think maybe we can go and start something like this in our local pub…There’s so much to love about it, it would be great to see more of it elsewhere in Yorkshire or elsewhere in the country.”