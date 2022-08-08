But as trade increased, navigating the overcrowded waterway become more and more difficult. And so it was that the first enclosed dock in the city, a dedicated site for repairing ships and loading and emptying cargo, was born.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout the 19th century, more docks opened in the city, including the Railway Dock. That opened for shipping in June 1846 and was in operation for more than 100 years before being closed and sold in the late 1960s.

A fleet a yachts moored in the Railway Dock Marina, Hull. Camera Details: Camera, Nikon D4 Lens, Nikon 24 - 70mm Shutter Speed, 1/250 sec Aperture, f/8 ISO, 64

Now, the dock forms part of Hull Marina, pictured here with a fleet of yachts moored within. The marina was opened in 1983, on the site of the former Railway Dock and Humber Dock.

The latter operated for slightly longer, opening in 1809 and closing permanently in 1969 after 16 decades. According to Hull History Centre, a partnership between Hull City Council and the University of Hull, many of the city’s docks closed in the second half of the 20th century.

Queen’s Dock had already closed a number of years earlier, as research by the history centre sets out: “It helped to facilitate a rapid expansion of trade. During the next 90 years, five larger docks were built that rendered the smaller ‘town docks system’ obsolete, restricting their use.