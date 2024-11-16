Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then, shows are noted in 1700 at the Pepper Alley Playhouse, the Town Hall in 1727 and in the yard of the Angel Inn, Angel Street.

The Theatre Royal originally opened in 1763 but was rebuilt in 1778. Its name alternated between both Theatre and Theatre Royal.

Major alterations occurred in 1855 and 1901 when Frank Matcham was in charge of improvements. The theatre was destroyed by fire on December 30/31, 1935.

Pictured looking round the auditorium of the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield were Sir Tyrone Guthrie (right) with Mr David Brayshaw, Administrator of the Crucible (left) and Mr Anthony B Hampton, Chairman of the New Sheffield Theatre Trust Limited and the Sheffield Repertory Co. Ltd. - 25th January 1971

A number of music halls were established during the 19th century and could be found in West Bar, the Wicker and Surrey Street. Noted performers appeared: Miss Marie Lloyd, Vesta Victoria, Miss Ella Shields and Little Titch.

The Surrey Street Music Hall, dating from 1823, was erected to the designs of J.G. Weightman and M.E. Hadfield, with accommodation for 1,000 patrons.

The entertainment included classical concerts and poetry readings. Charles Dickens attended on several occasions. The venue survived until the early 20th century, the building itself to the 1930s, making way for the Central Library in 1934.

The West Bar Hall, dated from the late 1860s and underwent name changes: Squints Theatre, the New Star Music Hall, The Grand Theatre, The Grand Theatre of Varieties in 1896. At this latter time, the venue staged variety and animated pictures.

Sheffield Playhouse l to r Carrie Findlay Peter Denyer Zibba Mays David Richardson Tina Heaf John Pickles James Laurenson Elizabeth Bell Edward Poulter 19th Aug 1966

Films became dominant and, after several ideas to develop the site failed, it was cleared in the late 1930s for a road widening scheme.

Thomas Youdan, had established the impressive Surrey Theatre, West Bar by the early 1860s accommodating 1,500 people. During March 25, 1865 a dramatic section of The Streets of London performance involved a fire being lit on stage.

It was thought to be completely extinguished at the close. Yet, around 2.30 am the entire building was ablaze. Thankfully, there was no loss of life. It was never rebuilt, the costs far exceeding insurance cover.

The Adelphi Circus Theatre in Blonk Street dated back to 1837, and later named the Alexandre Music Hall. This was in 1865 when acquired by Thomas Youden, shortly after his Surrey Theatre burnt down.

Sheffield Hippodrome Cambridge Street

Holding 4,000, it was also known as Tommy’s, The Old Alex or The Blood Tub. Then, after Youden’s death in 1883 as The Alexandre Opera House. In time, it became Sheffield’s premier pantomime venue. The last performance occurred in March 1914 and the building was demolished.

Towards the end of the 19th century several impressive theatres were built. The 20th century saw some converted for cinema or even bingo use. One underwent a major refurbishment while a new spectacular one came to life.

The Albert Hall, Barker’s Pool, was promoted by the Sheffield Music Hall Company and it welcomed audiences from December 15, 1873. Seating capacity was for 2,104.

An organ, from Paris, was installed. In 1919, the premises were sold to New Century Pictures and films were screened. Yet, on July 14, 1937 after the showing of Black Legion the building was destroyed by fire.

Sheffields Albert Hall 16 July 1937

Designed by Frank Matcham and built for the Moss Empires chain of theatres, the Sheffield Empire Palace Theatre of Varieties opened on Monday November 4, 1895 with seating for 2,500.

A year later, and using a ‘Variety Lumiere Cinematographe’, the Empire was showing ‘animated pictures’ between performances by all the old music hall favourites. A fire broke out on 3 August 3, 1942, and it did not reopen until September 6, 1943.

Moss Empires sold the Empire Theatre to an Edinburgh property company in 1959 and, after closing on Saturday 2nd May, it was eventually demolished.

The Lyceum Theatre was built by Longden & Son to the designs of W.G.R. Sprague. On October 11, 1897, the Carl Rosa Grand opera company had the honour to perform at the formal opening.

The theatre was intended to hold 3,000 and no columns were used ensuring unrestricted views. During the first half of the 20th century the Lyceum was one of the country’s leading theatres.

But, in the 1960s its popularity waned. In 1966 bingo was introduced during the summer months, with live theatre returning later in the year. The curtain fell for what seemed the final time in 1969. Years of neglect followed, the building becoming an abandoned ruin.

Sheffield Empire Palace. Peter Tuffrey collection

A dedicated campaign by a new Lyceum Trust won grants for the structure to undergo restoration. It reopened on December 10, 1990.

Designed by Bertie Crew, the Hippodrome Theatre of Varieties started performances on December 23, 1907, coming under Thomas Barrasford’s Vaudeville Circuit. Seating capacity was approx. 2,730.

As with other theatres, animated pictures were included in the Hippodrome’s programmes. In 1931, live theatre ceased and, under ABC, the building opened as the Hippodrome Cinema on June 20, 1931.

A Western Electric sound system was used and the first films shown on a double bill were Manslaughter and Social Lion. The Hippodrome underwent improvements in 1938, suffered bomb damage in December 1940 and was taken over by The Tivoli (Sheffield) Ltd in 1948.

Cinemascope was installed (1954), films were shown in 3D, a separate programme on a Sunday was run. The seating reduced to 913 in the stalls and 506 in the dress circle.

The gallery was redundant by 1959. Closure came on Saturday 2nd March 1963 after a showing of Gone with the Wind.

In 1919, the St Philips Dramatic Society put on their first presentation at the YMCA's Little Theatre in Shipton Street. By the early 1920s, the Society had become The Sheffield Repertory Company (SRC).

The company moved to the South Street Schoolroom, Eldon Street. The opening, on January 23, 1924, featured The Romantic Young Lady. Four years later, the SRC transferred to Townhead Street. F.J. Tyzack, secretary and general manager, said that the increased support given by the public of Sheffield was encouraging and full of promise for the future.

In April 1971 the New Sheffield Theatre Trust (NSTT) – which was to administer the Crucible Theatre – took over the Sheffield Playhouse.

This was under terms which wound up the SRC. Effectively the two theatre administration authorities were being merged. The SRC went into liquidation and its assets were handed over to the NSTT.

Sheffield Playhouse’s productions finished on July 3, 1971 with the Sheffield Festival production of I was Hitler's Maid. The SRC had bowed out of its home several weeks earlier with a new work Britannia's Boys.

Over the late 1960s, Sheffield Playhouse director, Colin George, along with award winning theatrical director, Sir Tyrone Guthrie and theatre designer Tanya Moiseiwitsch, discussed a plan for a new Sheffield theatre. It became the Crucible.

The plan abandoned the traditional proscenium arch type of theatre for one with a ‘thrust’, or ‘promontory’, or ‘open’ stage. This form of staging harked back to the Greek amphitheatre and the Elizabethan inn-theatre.

Tanya Moiseiwitsch’s design was based on an octagonal plan with the stage at its centre. Plays and musical entertainments of all kinds were to be accommodated.

Seating in the main auditorium was for 980 and 300 in the studio theatre. The new theatre’s site was at the junction of Norfolk Street and Arundel Gate, and the cost was estimated at £910,000.

The opening night on Tuesday November 9, 1971, presented Fanfare, a three-part programme – 35 children being manoeuvred by Colin George into a cowboys and Indians tableau; Ian McKellen with a riveting performance as Svietlovidoff in Chekhov’s Swan Song; and then Sheffield’s very own Dorothy Vernon in a music hall show which had the whole auditorium roaring Sally.