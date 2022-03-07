It is one of the darker mysteries we are reminded of by relics found along the Yorkshire coast: why did Scarborough’s Admiral von Tromp go dramatically off course and end up a wreck on the sands of Saltwick Bay, where the vessel sank in October 1976?

Seen here as the tide ebbs around what’s left of it at the resort near Whitby, the scene’s beauty belies the tragedy of what is actually known about the deadly episode.

The von Tromp’s captain Frankie Taal and his crew set off from Scarborough Harbour at 1am, heading for the Barnacle Bank fishing grounds, some 45 miles north-east of the town.

The Admiral von Tromp at Saltwick Bay. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

He set the trawler’s course before going to bed, leaving experienced crewmate John Addison (the spelling Addyson has also been used) at the wheel.

But the skipper woke up to the vessel bumping and heeling.

It was foundering on the rocks of Black Nab, a location 90 degrees off course and notorious as the worst reef on the coast.

Mr Taal challenged Mr Addison, who appeared stunned and barely spoke. The weather had been fine, if foggy, the boat had enough fuel and they had been heading directly away from the coast.

According to a nautical surveyor who spoke at the subsequent inquest, even if the vessel had been left to its own devices, it would not have ended up on the rocks without human intervention.

Mr Addison drowned in the wheelhouse, washing up in Runswick Bay, and crewman George Eves died when he was swept off the roof by a large wave.

The captain was washed overboard but plucked from the water by the crew of the in-shore lifeboat.

Mr Addison’s post-mortem examination showed no traces of drugs or alcohol. But he had reportedly been overheard saying “Oh, Alan!” to another crew member in a quiet, apologetic voice during the events.

A silver medal was awarded to RNLI coxswain Robert Allen, who had tried to anchor and drift towards the trawler to reach the men. Helmsman of the in-shore lifeboat Richard Robinson was also honoured for rescuing Mr Taal.