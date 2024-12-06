Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Though inspired by ancient stone circles like Stonehenge, this site is not a prehistoric monument but the vision of William Danby, a wealthy landowner.

Built to combat local unemployment, Danby paid workers a shilling a day to create this unique landmark nearly 200 years ago.

Despite its known origins, the temple has been shrouded in myths of dark rituals and ghostly experiences.

The Druid’s Temple stands as a striking nineteenth-century folly

These tales, though unfounded, only add to its allure. Today, the Druid’s Temple is a tranquil spot, perfect for a leisurely stroll or a quiet picnic.

The surrounding woodland paths invite exploration, while nearby amenities on the estate make it a convenient day out.

Whether drawn by its history or intrigued by its legends, visitors find the temple a captivating escape.