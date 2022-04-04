The fascinating history of York's Clifford's Tower as it reopens after £5m refurbishment

But inside the walls of York’s Clifford’s Tower remain 800 years of fascinating history.

The landmark, pictured here surrounded by thousands of daffodils soaking up the sun on its bank, is the largest remaining part of York castle, which was once the centre of government for the north of England.

It was William the Conqueror who first established a castle at the site in the 11th century, according to a history detailed by English Heritage, the custodians of the ancient tower.

That Norman motte-and-bailey castle saw several revolts in its early years, Jeremy Ashbee the Head Historic Properties Curator at English Heritage writes.

And in 1190 it became the setting for one of the worst anti-Semitic episodes in English history - the mass suicide and massacre of York’s Jewish community.

The timber tower that had sat on top of the mound was burnt to the ground and in the 13th century, King Henry III decided to build a new stone tower in its place. It is this that remains today.

Together with the castle, Clifford’s Tower was used mainly for administrative purposes, including as a prison and treasury.

It also formed part of the city’s defences, which included an almost-complete circuit of medieval stone walls, many sections of which can still be walked upon today.

Ashbee told this newspaper that the aim of the tower’s recent restoration was twofold - to preserve the building for generations to come but also “do justice” to its varied history, outlined above.

As well as a new roof deck offering magnificent views over the historic city of York, written information has been combined with audio stories to shed light on elements of the Grade I-Listed tower’s past. Soundscapes will also help to bring that history to life.

Let the next chapter for Clifford’s Tower commence.