The first female Ripon Hornblower on why she loves Yorkshire - and shopping at Booths

What’s your first Yorkshire memory?

I’m a Shipley lass, and as a youngster I can recall going out to all sorts of places, on family trips. But one that sticks in my mind was a Christmas visit at one time – I must have been about three years old – to Harry Ramsden’s at Guiseley, the fish and chip shop before it became a chain franchise. It was simply magical.

What’s your favourite part of the county?

Allison Clark, one of the Ripon hornblowing team, keeping the tradition going by blowing the 1690 horn in her Ripon garden

We moved south, to Essex and Kent when I was a child, and the highlights of the year were always the journeys back to Yorkshire to see the family. My dad was a keen walker, and we’d go off to places like Grassington and Bolton Abbey. I still love Nidderdale and Wharfedale, the dry-stone walls, and the curlews and oystercatchers overhead.

What’s your idea of a perfect day out in Yorkshire?

We lived in Cyprus for many years, so it’s such a joy to introduce Lilian, now 20, to new places in Yorkshire – we love visiting the historic great houses, like Beningborough, Kiplin and Newby Halls, and then, in the evening, we’ll all head off to see something at the theatre – Harrogate’s Theatre Royal and Floral Hall are favourites.

Do you have a favourite walk or view?

There’s a man-made folly near Fountains Abbey, with a sort of terrace, and a decapitated statue, and it’s known as Anne Boleyn’s seat, and the view you get of the buildings and the landscape is stunning.

Which Yorkshire sportsperson would you like to take for lunch?

I lived in Harrogate many years back, in some flats, and the basement always seemed to be full of bicycles. I was on the ground floor, and a very nice lady and her husband lived on the next floor up – I wish I’d got to know them better, because she turned out to be the world champion cyclist, Beryl Burton. Her husband was Charles, and they were truly lovely people. How wonderful it would be to take her for this lunch, and to sincerely apologise for my ignorance. She was a world-beater, and I never twigged.

Which Yorkshire stage or screen star would you like to take for dinner?

I love comedy, so it has to be Mr Ernest Wiseman – little Ern himself, Ernie Wise. He and Eric were a huge part of my childhood, and they still make me laugh.

What’s your Yorkshire ‘hidden gem’?

Ripon. The smallest city in Yorkshire, with the canal, the racecourse, the cathedral, the markets, all the independent stores, its closeness to the Dales.

What do you think gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

The amazing natural beauty that we have here. Our history and heritage. We’re proud, but also very friendly and welcoming. Our strong sense of connection, and our very dry sense of self-deprecating humour.

Do you have a favourite restaurant, or pub?

There are so many to choose from right on the doorstep, but a little further afield, we love Cresci, in York – they say that they are authentically Neapolitan, and trust me, they definitely are. I do love Mediterranean food, and here it is, to perfection. Everything is first rate, right down to the pretty crockery that they use on the tables.

Do you have a favourite food shop?

Booths, quite apart from what they sell, their attitude to their customers is first rate – staff always on hand to help, a lovely, friendly atmosphere, and the first major chain to say “no” to self-checkout. And no awful background music, either.

How do you think that Yorkshire has changed, for better or for worse, in the time that you’ve known it?

It’s certainly become more diverse, and more forward-looking. We’ve always had a pride in our heritage, but now we seem to love sharing it with so many others, from around the world. It’s a joy to see more devolved decision-making coming down the road, more control of local needs and assets. We’re much less parochial, I think.

Who is the Yorkshire person that you most admire?

I discovered a truly remarkable woman. She came from Nether Poppleton, a truly inspirational person – she was the only woman to fight in the army in the First World War. Not our army, however, but the Royal Serbian forces. She was Flora Sandes, and she shattered public perceptions of what woman could achieve. She trained as a nurse, became a captain in their Army, and she’s still regarded in that country as the “Serbian Joan of Arc”. Flora survived until 1956, still an advocate for women’s rights. She once said: “People do love to tell you that you can’t do things”. Flora proved them wrong.

Has Yorkshire influenced your work?

I had a teaching assistant once, a lass from Hull, and there were a lot of issues buzzing about, things were a little fraught, and she summed it all up one day when she said that the best course to follow was “just shut your gob, and get on with it”, and I think that’s a very good maxim to work with. Just steer away from argument, and move forward. My work for so long has been precisely where I need it to be – somewhere surrounded by green spaces, connected to land, places and nature. The idea of living somewhere deep in a huge inner city, that makes me shudder.

Name your favourite Yorkshire book/author/artist/CD/performer.

There’s a CD in my collection which I treasure, and it was recorded years back – Ripon Cathedral Choir singing traditional Christmas Carols. Simply glorious. Now that we have a newly rejuvenated choir at the Cathedral (we have a wonderful new choirmaster with lots of invigorating ideas) there’s also a new CD of carols on the way, which will be out for this year’s festive season. You don’t have to ask who has already requested it for the Christmas stocking, do you?

If a stranger to Yorkshire only had time to visit one place, it would be?