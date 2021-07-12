The Flying Scotsman: Watch the moment historic locomotive passes through Yorkshire

Christopher Casey captured this footage as the famous locomotive went through Micklefield Railway Station.
The Flying Scotsman designed by Sir Nigel Gresley and built at Doncaster in the 1920s.
Heritage rail operator The Railway Touring Company has been staging a series of steam dates this summer.
Today, the Flying Scotsman hauled The Waverley service, providing an opportunity for passengers from York, Leeds and the Aire Valley to travel over the spectacular Settle & Carlisle Railway, probably the most famous railway route in Britain.
The first Flying Scotsman trains left simultaneously from the Great Northern Railway’s King’s Cross and the North British Railway’s Edinburgh Waverley in June 1862 and took 101/2 hours to reach their destination.
By 1872 the journey time was cut to 91/2 hours and four years later to nine hours.
Seating was only available for first and second class passengers.
During this early period there was no dining car and so the journey allowed half an hour for passengers to grab a hurried meal in York station’s dining room.