Going Places has released its 2022 awards and Yorkshire hidden gem The Forbidden Corner has won the Visitor Attraction of the Year title.

Every year Going Places rewards attractions and businesses across the country for those who have provided an excellent experience for visitors, whether this is for quality of attraction, an overall experience, friendliness of staff, cleanliness, attention to detail, children’s facilities and more.

The Forbidden Corner near Middleham, Leyburn has received the title in its annual tourism awards.

The attraction was built in the 1980s by Tupgill Park owner, Colin Armstrong along with architect Malcom Tempest, as a private garden. The Armstrong family had been living at the estate since the Victorian era.

The Forbidden Corner. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

The garden was opened to the public in 1997, with a £4.50 entrance fee and attracted around 100 people on the opening day. However, planning permission for public use of the garden was not obtained at the time and pressure was mounting to close the gardens until loyal visitors began getting involved sending more than 2,000 letters of support as well as a petition signed by 10,000 people.

From the year 2000, the gardens were attracting 80,000 visitors and employed around 25 people. Numbers reached 120,000 in 2014 and a restaurant The Saddle Room was added to the attraction.

Over the years it has turned into a unique maze of tunnels, chambers, follies and surprises within the stunning walled gardens in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales.

