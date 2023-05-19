Built in 1851 as the centrepiece of St George’s Square, opposite the town’s famously ornate railway station, it was once the accommodation of choice for travellers arriving into the textile trade’s heartlands.

It was ‘the heart of civic and social life’ in Huddersfield for 170 years, and the birthplace of rugby league in 1895, when the founder breakaway clubs met there to form a new code.

Yet after several changes of ownership, in 2013 it went into receivership and closed, with competition from budget hotels blamed for its demise. Gone were the days when passengers would step off a train and see the grand Italianate facade in front of them as they searched for a room.

George Hotel, St Georges Square, Huddersfield

The building, which is Grade II-listed, has been empty ever since, and was even set on fire in 2019 during the filming of the Sky disaster series Cobra.

Now it has been purchased by Radisson, who want to change the 60-room Victorian hotel into a 90-room boutique offering under their RED brand. Historic England have been consulted on the plans.

They have already funded repairs to the deteriorating frontage and have now praised Radisson’s designs.

Historic buildings inspector Emma Sharpe said: “We’re pleased to see the application presents a positive vision for the future of The George, which retains its use as a hotel and is sympathetic to both its architectural and historic significance.”

Kirklees Council member Coun Graham Turner added: “We’ve involved Historic England in discussions around the George Hotel from the outset, because we understand its significance not just as an economic driver for the town centre but as a key piece of Huddersfield’s history. As our vision for the George is realised, we want to make sure this history and heritage are respected, through ongoing restoration works as well as the exciting redevelopment.