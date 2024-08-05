The Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) has stepped in to try to save a historic village pub on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales after plans were submitted to convert it into housing and a holiday let.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The owners of the Grantley Arms, in Grantley, near Ripon, which dates back to the late 1600s, unsuccessfully tried to sell it last year.

Now, with plans formally submitted to change the stone-built inn’s use, Camra’s regional representative is among those to file objections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allan Gauld, chairman of the Harrogate and Ripon branch, warned that pressing ahead with any change of use would mean the great loss of a “community asset” and should not be done without “serious attempts” to explore all options.

Google maps. Grantley

Planning decisions should guard against the loss of valued assets such as pub, he added in written submissions.

Mr Gauld said: “The council should strongly support retaining public houses in rural areas, particularly where the availability of other community premises is limited.

“Public houses raise the quality of community life and the environment in rural areas and help promote thriving, inclusive and sustainable communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning application, from the pub's family owners, seeks permissopn to convert the building and an associated landlord’s flat into a house and holiday let.

In submissions from estate agents, documents detail how it was put up for sale in February last year and marketed until this May, but with little interest.

With an asking price of £695,000, it drew just three viewings and one bid – at £550,000 – which the estate agents advised against accepting.

But Mr Gauld said there must be evidence that the Grantley Arms is not financially viable, arguing that trading accounts from the pub’s last three years of full-time operation should be submitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad