The great cloth halls of Leeds which helped clothe a nation

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A cloth market was held every Monday on a stone bridge spanning the River Aire.

English writer Daniel Defoe observed the Lower Briggate cloth market in operation in the 1720s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said that early in the morning, trestles were placed in two rows in the thoroughfare with boards across them.

The Coloured or Mixed Cloth Hall c 1889. courtesy Leeds Civic Trust

Clothiers appeared – usually with not more than one piece of cloth each – shortly before seven when a bell would sound indicating the market was open.

Then, within minutes, the market was filled and he added: ‘All the boards on the trestles are covered in with cloth, close to one another, and behind every piece of cloth, the clothier standing to sell it.’

Defoe continued: ‘The cloth market...is a prodigy of its kind and is not equalled in the world.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ten years earlier, there was an attempt to lure business away from Leeds when a cloth hall was built in Wakefield.

Leeds First White Cloth Hall after extensive refurbishment October 2022. Courtesy Leeds Libraries

Leeds reacted quickly by erecting a hall of its own that catered for the producers of white or undyed cloth.

It opened in Kirkgate on May 29, 1711, yet some white cloth was still offered for sale in Briggate.

The idea behind the Kirkgate building was to provide a secure and sheltered accommodation for the trade. Clothier and historian Ralph Thoresby was involved with the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Permission for its establishment was given by the 3rd Viscount Irvine, of Temple Newsam House and holder of the Manor of Leeds.

Leeds Meeting held in the Mixed Cloth Hall Yard, May 14th 1832, demanding Parliamentary Reform. courtesy Leeds Libraries

The white cloth hall may be identified on John Cossins’ New and Exact Plan of the Town of Leedes, dating from around 1726.

The structure is set back from Kirkgate and suggests that the principal facade was towards the south, perhaps connecting it with the Call's warehouses, dyehouses and wharves.

The interior included a series of store rooms that were available for clothiers of towns and hamlets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Names such as Bradford, Heckmondwike, Batley and Heaton were visible on doors.

Leeds Fourth White Cloth Hall King Street c 1921 seen shortly before demolition. Courtesy Leeds Libraries

Thoresby said that a hall had been erected ‘at near a thousand pounds charge by certain merchants and tradesmen in the town’. According to Thoresby, the hall was built on the site of some old almshouses.

He mentioned: ‘[It] is a stately hall, built on pillars on arches in the form of an exchange with a quadrangle court within. Both the higher and lower storeys are replenished with that sort of goods which, till this juncture, the makers had to carry samples of to each of the merchants’ houses they dealt with’.

As may have been predicted, trade boomed and the facilities provided by the hall were outgrown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This encouraged clothiers to finance the establishment, during 1756, of a new white cloth hall, a little south of the river in Meadow Lane. Measuring 70 yards long by 10 yards wide, the hall was three storeys high.

Observing these two cloth hall building developments, the mixed or coloured cloth makers, still using the market in Briggate, decided they wanted a place of their own.

Thus, a cloth hall to satisfy their requirements was erected to the designs of architect John Moxon on land known as Park Closes, at a cost of £5,300, and opened on August 22, 1758.

Third White Cloth Hall former Assembly Rooms. Courtesy of Leeds Library

The huge hall was the largest building in Georgian Leeds and housed 1,770 stalls and was 120 yards long, and 66 yards wide, with a central courtyard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each wing of the building was divided into two ‘streets’, each street having two rows of stands. A yard outside, capable of holding around 20,000, was sometimes used for public meetings.

Gladstone addressed a Liberal Party meeting there during 1880.

The ‘Exchange’ or ‘Rotunda’, a small octagonal building, was added to the main complex around 1780, and was used as an office by the trustees who were responsible for the running of the property.

Leeds was at the zenith of the woollen cloth industry during the 18th century. Figures show that in the 1770s, Leeds merchants were responsibly for exporting around one third of woollen cloth from the UK.

In monetary terms this was approximately £1,500,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facilities in the second white cloth hall were proving inadequate by this time and competition was coming from a hall erected at Gomersall, prompting the opening of a third white cloth hall during September 1776, between the Calls and Kirkgate.

The second cloth hall was subsequently demolished.

The third structure was built on the former Tenter ground in the Calls. It was financed to the tune of £4,300 by more wealthy merchants.

Shortly after opening, running of the building was passed from the merchants to the clothiers. A committee of trustees was set up and was responsible for the cloth market’s running.

Anyone wanting to sell cloth who had not served a seven-year term (later reduced to five years) of apprenticeship in the trade, was known as an ‘Irregular’, and they had to use a separate building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Initially, this was located in Meadow Lane, and then from 1792 on the ground floor of the Music Hall in Albion Street, which became known as ‘Tom Paine’s Hall.’

Measuring 99 yards by 70 yards, the third hall boasted 1,213 stalls which could be rented at 2/6 per year.

It was erected around a large central courtyard, and at the northern end there were two storeys, with assembly rooms on the upper one.

The Assembly Rooms opened on June 9, 1777. Sir George Saville and Lady Effingham hosted the opening and the admission charge was half a guinea (52.5p) for one gentleman and two ladies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 200 people attended the event. On another occasion, during Monday, December 4, 1786, daredevil aeronaut Vincenzo Lunardi visited Leeds on the final stop of his tour of Britain.

Departing from the third cloth hall, he became the first person to explore the Leeds skies in a hot air balloon. Attracting a crowd of 30,000, each spectator paid five shillings to witness his ascent.

Unfortunately, the flight was not without problems. Unable to gain sufficient altitude, the balloon crash-landed in a tree near Bramham Park before eventually touching down in Thorpe Arch.

A section of the third cloth hall was taken in railway developments during 1868 and a fourth hall was erected in King Street. Yet, by this time the industry was in decline because of changes in the marketing of cloth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further, the production of clothes began to be taken over by factories, whose increased demand for cloth led to them purchasing directly from the mills, thus omitting the merchants. Thereafter, a variety uses were found for several of the halls.

The first hall was converted for other commercial purposes and was altered accordingly, though part of the structure was listed Grade II* in June 1983.

Leeds Corporation paid £66,000 for the coloured cloth hall in 1889 in order to clear the site and make way for re-development; the site is currently occupied by City Square and the former General Post Office building.

Only parts of the original third cloth hall building remain in the Calls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Assembly Rooms were converted to a Working Men’s Club before becoming William Towler's Globe Foundry Warehouse, then Hirst's Tobacco Co. changed the building's name to Waterloo House, and latterly what remains of the building has been restored, and is now occupied by shops and a restaurant.

The site of the fourth cloth hall is currently taken by the Hotel Metropole; the cupola on the hotel roof was formerly part of the cloth hall.