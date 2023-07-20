The Harrogate Inn: A look inside newly renovated Yorkshire pub formerly St George’s Hotel that dates back to the 18th century
The former 18th century hotel has now been transformed into modern pub The Harrogate Inn - here are some pictures of the completed refurbishment.
The reopening of the Harrogate Inn took place on Monday, July 3, 2023 and has since been a success with locals.
The inn was previously a historic hotel. It dates back to 1778 when it was known as St George’s and before that was named Chequers Inn.
The newly refurbished establishment has attracted a group of young people and offers drinks, dinner and a cosy weekend trip away with friends with many rooms. The inn also has dog-friendly areas available.
Page 1 of 3