The Harrogate Inn: A look inside newly renovated Yorkshire pub formerly St George’s Hotel that dates back to the 18th century

The former 18th century hotel has now been transformed into modern pub The Harrogate Inn - here are some pictures of the completed refurbishment.
By Liana Jacob
Published 20th Jul 2023, 18:55 BST

The reopening of the Harrogate Inn took place on Monday, July 3, 2023 and has since been a success with locals.

The inn was previously a historic hotel. It dates back to 1778 when it was known as St George’s and before that was named Chequers Inn.

The newly refurbished establishment has attracted a group of young people and offers drinks, dinner and a cosy weekend trip away with friends with many rooms. The inn also has dog-friendly areas available.

The dining room at the newly refurbished inn.

1. The Harrogate Inn

The dining room at the newly refurbished inn. Photo: National World

The entrance hall.

2. The Harrogate Inn

The entrance hall. Photo: National World

Hallway to the rooms.

3. The Harrogate Inn

Hallway to the rooms. Photo: National World

Outside of the inn.

4. The Harrogate Inn

Outside of the inn. Photo: National World

