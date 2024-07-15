The history of the Aire & Calder Navigation

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, only small boats could carry the cloth down the River Aire to the Humber, where it had to be transferred to ships bound for markets in Holland and Germany. If the West Riding’s woollen industry was to expand still further it required an improved waterway connecting the area to the growing port of Hull.

In 1699 William II signed an Act of Parliament authorising the making of the Aire and Calder rivers navigable to the tidal River Ouse by constructing short canals to bypass narrow and twisting stretches. In partnership with their Wakefield counterparts, the Leeds merchants paid for this work, plus the canalising and deepening of parts of the rivers. Their respective stretches met at Castleford. The first large vessels from the Humber reached Leeds Bridge in 1700 and made the journey to Wakefield the following year.

The construction of 16 locks was required, their sizes increasing several times over the years along with more work to deepen the water and enable ever-larger boats to use the system. A canal linking Knottingley to the new port of Goole shortened the journey when it opened in 1826. The total length of the waterway is 34 miles.

Aire & Calder Navigation