The Mansion, Roundhay Park: The iconic Yorkshire home which 'mirrored the taste of the country elite'
In 1803 a Quaker and wealthy insurance broker, Thomas Nicholson, had acquired much of the Roundhay Estate – part of a a medieval hunting park known as a “round hay” (deer enclosure) – from the 17th Baron Stourton.
By the time of his death in 1821 had created much of the park that’s seen today, including the flooding of old quarries and coal mines to form two lakes.
Work on what is now known as The Mansion began in 1811.
According to local history group, The Thoresby Society, Nicholson had wanted a residence which “mirrored the taste of the country elite” and thought a building in the latest Greek Revival style would be perfect.
The 17-bedroomed house was designed by noted Leeds architect, Thomas Taylor, but it appears that Nicholson lived there for just the last two years of his life.
Following his death the house and estate remained in the family until put up for sale in 1871.
It was purchased for £139,000 on behalf of the people of Leeds, with the city council given the task of managing the 700 acres.
Since at that time councils had a spending limit of £40,000 on land, it was bought by a group of local businessmen. Prime mover was Sir John Barron, both mayor and a Leeds MP.
In the 20th century The Mansion was leased out as a hotel and restaurant.
Since 2007 parts have been used as an education and visitor centre as well as offices for park staff.
