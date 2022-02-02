The most mispronounced Yorkshire place names - and how to say them correctly

Staithes is a common victim of mispronunciation

Indeed, the spellings of some locations in God's Own Country are so misleading that even Yorkshire folk are prone to pronunciation errors.

We asked The Yorkshire Post readers which place names are most commonly mispronounced - and we're setting the record straight once and for all.

Here's how to pronounce some of the regions most baffling place names - and what you said about them.

Dodworth

Correct pronunciation: 'Dod-erth​'

"Being non-yorkshire I'd all sorts of problems getting a bus from surrounding areas back to Dodworth [Dod-duth]. Lovely place and smashing people." - Paul Xeb Stephenson

Guiseley

Correct pronunciation: 'Gize-lee'

"Guiseley. So many people say gwisley instead of guysley" - Becky Beck

Guisborough

Correct pronunciation: 'Giz-buh-ruh'

"Heard it mispronounced as Gyz-burrow and Gweez-burrow when it's Giz-burra." - Paul Eaton

Cloughton

Correct pronunciation: 'Clow-tun'

"Cloughton..BBC News pronounced it Cluffton when the hoard of ammunition was found nearby 30 years ago.." - Helen Rogers

"I pronounced it Cluffton too.. When I moved here from London aged 10 and asked for the bus to Cluffton!! I was put right by the bus driver." - Heather Leith

Slaithwaite

Correct pronunciation: 'Sla-wit'

"Slaithwaite Pronounced “slough it “ sounds same as “ “plough it “ - Carol Dolan

Wetherby

Correct pronunciation: 'Weh-thu-bee'

"Americans pronounce wetherby as wet herby" - Wendie Lazenby

Market Weighton

Correct pronunciation: 'Market wee-tn'

"Market WEIGHTON......pronounced Weeton." - Liz Potter

"I have also heard it pronounced “Wayton” many times." - Diana Lamb

Sowerby Bridge​

Correct pronunciation: 'Sore-bee bridge'

Harrogate

Correct pronunciation: 'ha-ruh-guht'

"Harrogate. By basically everyone. It’s either Herrrowgayte or Arigut. Very little in between." - Luke Senior

Bedale

Correction pronunciation: 'bee-dayl'

Masham

Correction pronunciation: 'ma-sm'

"Masham ! Everyone always missprounces it MASH-ham - it's pronounced Massam" - Sally Jane Waslin

Todmorden​

Correction pronunciation: 'tod-muh-dn'

Mytholmroyd

Correction pronunciation: 'Mai-thuhm-royd'

Staithes

Correction pronunciation: 'Steeuhz'

Chop Gate

Correction pronunciation: 'Chop yat'

Sleights

Correction pronunciation: 'Slites'

"I lived for some time in West Yorkshire, where I was constantly being teased for my North Yorkshire accent. It gave me great pleasure to correct a workmate, who was horrible to me, when she told me that she was going to Slates near Whitby for her holiday." - Rowena Bentley

Ruswarp

Correction pronunciation: ‘Rus-up’

Scalby

Correction pronunciation: 'Scor-by'

"Scalby is pronounced Scawby" - Lesley Smith

Keighley

Correction pronunciation: 'keith-lee'

Riveaulx

Correction pronunciation: 'Ree-voh'

Frizinghall

Correction pronunciation: 'Fry-zing-hall'

Barugh Green​

Correction pronunciation: 'Bark Green'