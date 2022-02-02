The most mispronounced Yorkshire place names - and how to say them correctly

Indeed, the spellings of some locations in God's Own Country are so misleading that even Yorkshire folk are prone to pronunciation errors.
We asked The Yorkshire Post readers which place names are most commonly mispronounced - and we're setting the record straight once and for all.
Here's how to pronounce some of the regions most baffling place names - and what you said about them.
Dodworth
Correct pronunciation: 'Dod-erth'
"Being non-yorkshire I'd all sorts of problems getting a bus from surrounding areas back to Dodworth [Dod-duth]. Lovely place and smashing people." - Paul Xeb Stephenson
Guiseley
Correct pronunciation: 'Gize-lee'
"Guiseley. So many people say gwisley instead of guysley" - Becky Beck
Guisborough
Correct pronunciation: 'Giz-buh-ruh'
"Heard it mispronounced as Gyz-burrow and Gweez-burrow when it's Giz-burra." - Paul Eaton
Cloughton
Correct pronunciation: 'Clow-tun'
"Cloughton..BBC News pronounced it Cluffton when the hoard of ammunition was found nearby 30 years ago.." - Helen Rogers
"I pronounced it Cluffton too.. When I moved here from London aged 10 and asked for the bus to Cluffton!! I was put right by the bus driver." - Heather Leith
Slaithwaite
Correct pronunciation: 'Sla-wit'
"Slaithwaite Pronounced “slough it “ sounds same as “ “plough it “ - Carol Dolan
Wetherby
Correct pronunciation: 'Weh-thu-bee'
"Americans pronounce wetherby as wet herby" - Wendie Lazenby
Market Weighton
Correct pronunciation: 'Market wee-tn'
"Market WEIGHTON......pronounced Weeton." - Liz Potter
"I have also heard it pronounced “Wayton” many times." - Diana Lamb
Sowerby Bridge
Correct pronunciation: 'Sore-bee bridge'
Harrogate
Correct pronunciation: 'ha-ruh-guht'
"Harrogate. By basically everyone. It’s either Herrrowgayte or Arigut. Very little in between." - Luke Senior
Bedale
Correction pronunciation: 'bee-dayl'
Masham
Correction pronunciation: 'ma-sm'
"Masham ! Everyone always missprounces it MASH-ham - it's pronounced Massam" - Sally Jane Waslin
Todmorden
Correction pronunciation: 'tod-muh-dn'
Mytholmroyd
Correction pronunciation: 'Mai-thuhm-royd'
Staithes
Correction pronunciation: 'Steeuhz'
Chop Gate
Correction pronunciation: 'Chop yat'
Sleights
Correction pronunciation: 'Slites'
"I lived for some time in West Yorkshire, where I was constantly being teased for my North Yorkshire accent. It gave me great pleasure to correct a workmate, who was horrible to me, when she told me that she was going to Slates near Whitby for her holiday." - Rowena Bentley
Ruswarp
Correction pronunciation: ‘Rus-up’
Scalby
Correction pronunciation: 'Scor-by'
"Scalby is pronounced Scawby" - Lesley Smith
Keighley
Correction pronunciation: 'keith-lee'
Riveaulx
Correction pronunciation: 'Ree-voh'
Frizinghall
Correction pronunciation: 'Fry-zing-hall'
Barugh Green
Correction pronunciation: 'Bark Green'
"Baugh and Barugh Green. Pronounced Bark and Bark Green" - Anne Stainrod