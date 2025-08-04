Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the Industrial Revolution booming and responsible for an unprecedented growth in the main centres of population, lines were built to transport goods between areas which had not been connected by the canal system.

One such project was the construction of the Leeds and Thirsk Railway, which would convey coal from collieries at Middleton in south Leeds to Thirsk in the North Riding and – eventually – onwards to Stockton-on-Tees.

Trains would return with agricultural products to feed the growing inhabitants of the West Riding.

The Nidd Viaduct in Harrogate

One of the main hindrances to the plan was the Nidd Gorge, a ravine carrying the River Nidd across the north side of Harrogate.

In 1846 work began on a 448ft-long (137m) viaduct designed by John Cass Birkenshaw, who with Robert Stephenson had been joint engineer on the York-Scarborough railway line.

The structure was built with ashlar and gritstone in large, coursed blocks, the gritstone being quarried from the side of the gorge.

It had seven round arches, three of which supported the railway line immediately above the river.

Each span was 50ft (15m) wide, and the viaduct’s maximum height was 104ft (32m).

It was completed the following year, but the line’s first traffic on 5th January 1848 - a train carrying bulk minerals - ran only between Thirsk and Ripon.

Eight months later, on 1st September, the viaduct was finally brought into use with a train running between Weeton and Wormald Green.

The last passenger train to cross the viaduct was in March 1967, but the line remained open to goods trains for another two years.