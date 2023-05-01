The Piece Hall in Halifax won the title in a poll by The Building Centre charity to mark its 90th birthday.

The charity, which showcases the best of the built environment, invited 90 leading figures from across Britain – from architects, engineers, planners and developers to actors, photographers, writers and artists – to select their favourite examples.

These were then put to a public vote where The Piece Hall emerged as number one. CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust Nicky Chance-Thompson DL said: “The Piece Hall has been the pride of Calderdale for centuries, and I’m really pleased that so many other people share the same passion for it.

The Piece Hall in Halifax

"It’s been Halifax’s best kept secret for too long as it’s an important and precious world heritage gem.

“We work incredibly hard to keep breathing life into this wonderful building, helping to preserve it and make it relevant for future generations, while making sure people enjoy it fully in the present.”

The 90 locations selected criss-crossed the UK and included sculpture parks, creatively re-used industrial buildings, brutalist architecture and some of the country’s most iconic and symbolic constructions.

Other places to make the top 10 included Salts Mill in Saltaire, Jupiter Artland near Edinburgh, The Barbican in London, The Eden Project in Cornwall and The Angel of the North.

Teresa Fry, co-ordinator and editor and the 90 years project and curator of the 90 years exhibition said: “To celebrate 90 years of the Building Centre we invited a wide range of people to choose what, for them, represented the best of the built environment created in, or refurbished over, the past 90 years. We stressed that their choice should be something that really resonated with them, and not based solely on artistic or architectural merit.

“When we reached the 90 we threw it open to the general public to pick their favourite, and the Piece Hall was overwhelmingly the number one choice.”