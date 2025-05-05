Here are some of the best photos:
1. 1940s music
1940's singer for the day Kelly Ann, entertaining the crowds at this special event. Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 4th May 2025 Photo: James Hardisty
2. 1940s nostalgia
Pictured Kristian Faulkner, a photographer based in Huddersfield visiting and enjoying the celebrations at the Piece Hall in Halifax this weekend. Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 4th May 2025 Photo: James Hardisty
3. Crowds gather to mark VE Day in a 1940s 'extravaganza'
Halifax Piece Hall VE DAY Celebrations. Pictured Kathryn and Michael Sparkes, from Halifax, with their 1940s Bedford MW Truck at this weekend's event. Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 4th May 2025 Photo: James Hardisty
4. The Piece Hall are hosting the event all weekend
