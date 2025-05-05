Kristian Faulkner, a photographer based in Huddersfield visiting and enjoying the celebrations at the Piece Hall in Halifax this weekend. Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 4th May 2025Kristian Faulkner, a photographer based in Huddersfield visiting and enjoying the celebrations at the Piece Hall in Halifax this weekend. Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 4th May 2025
The Piece Hall: VE Day celebrations this bank holiday weekend in Yorkshire

Sophie Mei Lan
By Sophie Mei Lan

Digital Journalist

Published 5th May 2025, 10:44 BST
Crowds have been heading to The Piece Hall in Halifax for a 1940s-themed celebration this bank holiday weekend, celebrating the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Here are some of the best photos:

1940's singer for the day Kelly Ann, entertaining the crowds at this special event. Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 4th May 2025

1. 1940s music

1940's singer for the day Kelly Ann, entertaining the crowds at this special event. Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 4th May 2025 Photo: James Hardisty

Pictured Kristian Faulkner, a photographer based in Huddersfield visiting and enjoying the celebrations at the Piece Hall in Halifax this weekend. Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 4th May 2025

2. 1940s nostalgia

Pictured Kristian Faulkner, a photographer based in Huddersfield visiting and enjoying the celebrations at the Piece Hall in Halifax this weekend. Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 4th May 2025 Photo: James Hardisty

Halifax Piece Hall VE DAY Celebrations. Pictured Kathryn and Michael Sparkes, from Halifax, with their 1940s Bedford MW Truck at this weekend's event. Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 4th May 2025

3. Crowds gather to mark VE Day in a 1940s 'extravaganza'

Halifax Piece Hall VE DAY Celebrations. Pictured Kathryn and Michael Sparkes, from Halifax, with their 1940s Bedford MW Truck at this weekend's event. Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 4th May 2025 Photo: James Hardisty

Kristian Faulkner, a photographer based in Huddersfield, is visiting and enjoying the celebrations at the Piece Hall in Halifax this weekend. Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 4th May 2025

4. The Piece Hall are hosting the event all weekend

Kristian Faulkner, a photographer based in Huddersfield, is visiting and enjoying the celebrations at the Piece Hall in Halifax this weekend. Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 4th May 2025 Photo: James Hardisty

