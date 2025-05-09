The Plough at Fadmoor: Community-run pub in the North York Moors to hold first beer festival in 250 history
The Plough at Fadmoor, which dates back to 1782, has been closed since 2011 but villagers now hold the keys after a decade-long campaign to buy the setting outright.
Work began on its restoration earlier this year, thanks to a number of cash grants and further funds which were pledged through hundreds of community shares.
Now this summer the first beer festival is planned in its history, bringing back a festive feeling to within the pub grounds.
There will be craft and local Yorkshire beers at the festival over July 11 and 12, as well as local gins, food stalls, live music and fundraising initiatives. The more tickets bought in advance, said organisers, the more beer they will buy in anticipation.
The Plough has never hosted a beer festival before, despite its long history, and the event will be held in the grounds and gardens of the picturesque pub which is mid-refurbishment.
Work started earlier this year, and the Fadmoor Community Pub Ltd has ambitions to re-open in time at the heart of its community. It could eventually have accommodation, caravans, a shop, or community facilities.
Tickets for the beer festival cost £10 for adults, and includes a glass and the first drink. Child tickets are available on Saturday only, for under 16s, and cost £3. Tickets are now available online by searching for Fadmoor at www.ticketebo.co.uk.