Supported living accommodation will be replacing a historic Cleckheaton pub that has been standing empty for several years.

Plans had been submitted to demolish The Priory pub at Whitechapel Road earlier this year.

The application from Highstone Building Services also sought permission to construct an L-shaped building on the site, comprising eight supported living apartments for people with learning and physical disabilities.

With planning permission granted by Kirklees Council this summer, work can now get underway.

The former Priory pub at Whitechapel Road. Credit: Highstone Building Services

Aside from the flats, which are split over two levels, the plans also include a communal garden and summer house, with private gardens for the four ground floor properties.

The design of the new building was described as “contemporary yet sympathetic” in supporting documents, making use of some locally-sourced materials.

It is also said to have been drawn up in partnership with Kirklees Council’s Learning Disability Commissioning team.

The applicant’s planning statement concluded: “This proposal for eight apartments at The Priory, Whitechapel Road, Cleckheaton represents a sustainable, well-designed, and policy-compliant residential development.

"It meets local housing needs, enhances the environment, and contributes positively to the local economy. The scheme aligns with strategic planning objectives and offers a high standard of living for future residents.”

Application documents explained that the pub has been allowed to deteriorate for over a decade.

It is believed to date back to the late 18th or early 19th Century and was originally known as the Brown Cow Inn. Despite its age, the pub does not have listed status or sit within a conservation area.