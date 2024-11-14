Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By her side, as she always had been, was 21-year-old Maria Nedilka. The date was November 14, 1949 and the young women had travelled together from Austria, seeking work and adventure in the aftermath of the Second World War.

They were met by smoking chimneys for as far as they could see, black buildings and a fine drizzle falling. Val, now 93, recalls: “We could not understand that it didn’t rain in drops like it did in my country, it was always misty and damp and dark...It was a bit of a shock.”

“She thought she’d come to the gates of hell,” chips in daughter Rosalinda O’Connor. “She couldn’t believe it, how dark it was. But they had no facility to get out into the countryside...There was no car, no transport. All they saw was the inside of a mill or the centre of Halifax.”

Maria and Val had been born and raised living next door to each other in a hamlet of Graz, Austria, called Schattauberg. They came to Yorkshire under a textile recruitment scheme that saw around 2,000 Austrian women move to the UK for work in the late 1940s.

“[Back in Austria], my relations had farms so we had food, we had everything,” reflects Val. “But the work life was not so easy because wherever you went a lot of things were destroyed with war….When we found out we could come here and earn more money than what we could get [there]. Then naturally we went.”

Annie Skubiak made a similarly audacious journey, leaving behind her home in Deutschlandsberg. Accommodation, they recall, had been arranged by the authorities and Maria, Annie and Val moved into one room with a shared kitchen in Halifax town centre. They were joined for a time by another Austrian girl but she became so homesick that she left shortly afterwards.

None of the three women were intending to stay longer than two years, but today marks the 75th anniversary of their arrival in the area. Now in their mid-nineties, not only are they all still close friends, they live just a few doors apart, all on the same street.

"We can actually almost speak to each other from our houses,” says Val. “I can’t imagine being without them and it’s the same for them...We are one for all and all for one, we can always say that. We help each other.”

That was true from those early days in Calderdale, as they adjusted to life in the mills and began to learn English. In fact, within a few months of arriving, Val had to rely heavily on support, after breaking both of her arms in an unfortunate accident as the women attempted to get to work by bus.

Rosalinda explains: “One of the other two had the bus fare. And mum got on but then the bus was full so it set off. Because she couldn’t explain, she couldn’t speak English, she was terrified as she didn’t have the money. So she jumped off and fell back and broke both her arms.”

There was, thankfully, good fortune too. Just three weeks after Val arrived in the country, she met her Ukrainian husband-to-be whilst the women were searching for a wool shop in Halifax Market.

“All of a sudden, this man said excuse me. He spoke our language and said he could help us. He said I know where you can find a wool shop. That is how it started,” Val recalls.

“He said the minute he saw me, he thought I was the girl he would like...He said listen girls, there’s a dance in the Polish club, proper polka, waltz, like what we used to dance. Can I take you, he said to me. I said not without the others.

"So whenever we went out at weekends with him to different places, he had to pay for all three of us because I wouldn't go on my own. I was going to go home [to Austria], I didn’t think I was going to stay here.”

Iwan Klemunda had begun his working life in the UK in a colliery in Barnsley before transferring to Halifax to the textile mills. He and Val married in 1951 – and as it turned out, all three of the women would marry Ukrainian men.

The women continued to work in various mills around Halifax and their jobs changed from weaving to mending, quality control and office work. They never lived far from each other. Soon, they were able to afford to go back to Austria and every couple of years, they would drive in a convoy of three cars, kids in tow, to go to see their families.

Rosalinda says: “I can still clearly recall that long journey down the length of England, across the sea on the ferry then through Belgium, Germany and eventually arriving at the southern tip of Austria where my Opa and Oma would be waiting for us sitting on their bench outside their house. I will always remember my time there as hot and sunny and the feeling of sheer delight of being surrounded by family for once.”

“Here, it was me mum and dad, that was it,” she adds. “For me to go to Austria and meet cousins and uncles and aunties, I couldn’t believe I actually belonged to something.”