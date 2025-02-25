Work is continuing on plans to restore a much-loved Sheffield park cafe that was once threatened with demolition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rose Garden Cafe in Graves Park was ordered to be closed by Sheffield City Council in July 2022 over fears about the safety of the building, causing a public outcry. Protests forced the council to reject demolition of the building and work with the community on its restoration.

The council’s charity trustee sub-committee will next Monday (March 3) receive an update on the work taking place by the Rose Garden Cafe Partnership. This brings together the Friends of Graves Park and the Save the Rose Garden Cafe Campaign with the council to spearhead the work to restore the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Architect Chris Hill recently presented plans for the building to a public meeting held at the cafe, which was attended by several councillors. Architectural drawings are available online at https://haveyoursay.sheffield.gov.uk/rose-garden-cafe.

A public meeting at the Rose Garden Cafe in Graves Park, Sheffield, where architect Chris Hill from the firm Wainwrights outlined proposals for the restoration of the popular venue. Picture: Andy Kershaw, Save the Rose Garden Cafe campaign

Fundraising ideas for the project range from applying for major grants from the National Heritage Lottery Fund and other funders to a 10p donation by cafe operator Dukes for every hot drink sold, which has raised £1,854.

Many events to raise money have already taken place and there are plans to hold one at the venue every six weeks. These include face painting on April 12, an Easter stall on April 19, a pie and peas quiz night on May 2 and sponsored walks and talks on May 9.

Building companies will also be asked to provide free labour and materials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A ‘wish list’ for the £2.6m restoration work includes the following points: