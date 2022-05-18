The Star Inn at Harome: See inside fire-damaged Yorkshire gastropub as restoration work begins

The Michelin-starred restaurant has been closed since November when a fire started deliberately tore through the thatched roof.

Specialist heritage contractors Woodhouse Barry have now taken over the building for 24 weeks of repair and renovation work.

The centuries-old timbers in the roof are to be preserved and protected during a fragile operation.

A protective 'shell' is now encasing the inn to shield it from the elements, while a traditional thatcher will replace the thatch in August.

Steam cleaning will remove soot and smoke damage and odours before a planned re-opening in the autumn.

Some site clearance work has already been completed in Harome, including salvage of Mouseman furniture and fittings and removal of the destroyed thatch.

Over the summer, the contractors will undertake a programme of works that includes: debris clearance; removal of damaged plaster; blast cleaning; steam cleaning treatment of charred timbers; roof repairs; insulation, tiling and rethatching; replacement of windows, doors and floors; electrics, plumbing, plastering; redecorating; removal of external pebbledash render and replacement with lime render.

The layout of the inn will remain the same, with some internal alterations.

A planning application for the work has already been submitted to Ryedale Council - and includes the retention of The Star's medieval 'cruck frame'.

Cruck frame buildings, which can be seen throughout north-east Yorkshire, were chiefly a medieval building technique, and due to disuse and rebuilding they are becoming increasingly rare.

