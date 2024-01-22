The Station Inn, Ribblehead: Owners of Yorkshire Dales pub loved by Three Peaks walkers next to the Settle to Carlisle line apply to build more guest accommodation
The Station Inn at Ribblehead dates back to 1879, when it was built soon after the opening of the nearby Settle to Carlisle railway line to take advantage of new trade. It was also a farm until the 1960s, and today attracts walkers on the Three Peaks Challenge route.
Today it is part of the Settle and Carlisle Railway Conservation Area due to its proximity to Ribblehead Station, Ribblehead Viaduct, Blea Moor Tunnel and the remains of the navvies’ work camps at Batty Moss.
Landlord David Hobbs has applied to the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority to extend both the main building and the bunkhouse and build four new guest accommodation units in the beer garden, close to the railway embankment.
The pub already has six guest rooms and three bunkhouses suitable for group bookings, as well as motorhome parking.
The proposal is currently under consideration.