The Telegraph names 'city to blow your mind' Bradford as an alternative to Bath in guide to UK breaks

Destination expert Chris Moss refers to Bradford as 'a city to blow your mind' in an article about overlooked British towns, cities and beauty spots with fewer crowds and lower prices.

Moss dismisses Bath as 'beautiful but naff' and is unimpressed with recent marketing campaigns based on its Bridgerton and Persuasion filming locations.

Yet his praise for Bradford is endless, and the entry reads: "Its Venetian Gothic (yes, you read that correctly) town hall is the stuff of architectural fantasy, and the Little Germany quarter is an Italianate film set - literally, though it’s more Peaky Blinders than Bridgerton.

Cartwright Hall Art Gallery, Lister Park

"Recently scrubbed-up Lister Park, meanwhile, is a romantic whirl of terraced lawns and stately, tree-lined paths. The Cartwright Hall Art Gallery at its heart is excellent, with important Hockneys in a dedicated room. Around the park are grand Victorian mansions built for mill-owning magnates, making for an eye-opening amble north through to UNESCO-listed Saltaire.

"Another great walk is out to Haworth, there to do the Brontë sights, if you’re missing your 19th-century female novelists. But I’d also recommend the city-centre cinema heritage walk, taking in the locations for Room at the Top, Billy Liar, The Wall, The King’s Speech, and The Railway Children."

For his hotel recommendations, Moss suggests Holdsworth House or Shibden Mill, both on the edge of Halifax and the latter with Gentleman Jack links to Anne Lister's Shibden Hall estate. For a city centre hotel, he compares favourably prices at the luxury Great Victoria in Bradford with The Gainsborough in Bath - £494 or £1,851.