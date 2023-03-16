Just a few weeks ago, The Traveller’s Rest at Skeeby was a sorry sight.

The historic village pub near Richmond had been shuttered and derelict since 2008 as a result of a long-running planning dispute involving its former owner, who wanted to turn it into housing.

After an appeal finally decreed that the building had to remain as an inn, a community pub society formed with the aim of buying it back and opening it once again.

This winter, a dedicated group of volunteers have been helping local tradespeople refurbish and renovate The Traveller’s to make it the village’s heart again – and they plan to open for the first time in 15 years on April 1.

The Traveller's Rest at Skeeby, Richmond has been bought by the community and will re-open in April after being derelict since 2008. Members of the committee are pictured at the pub..

Shares purchased by several hundred investors and supporters have made the project a reality, and the new Traveller’s Rest is an improvement on the old, with indoor toilets, a new courtyard and a garden room.

The tenancy has been awarded to a successful businessman, Chris Wallace, who already owns the Castle Tavern in Richmond and who will recruit a manager and chef to run the pub, which will remain a freehouse not tied to any brewery.

The society’s members have now transformed a decaying building with no mains services into a traditional and welcoming country inn.

"It was a shell, with no electrics, no gas, no internal heating. The walls were bare stone, the floor was unfinished. It was a complete blank canvas, but that also gave us free rein to alter the layout, find a better location for the bar and utilise the upstairs space more,” said Skeeby Community Pub Society secretary Kay Richardson, who waitressed in The Traveller’s as a teenager.

Volunteers and tradespeople are currently refurbishing the pub

The beer garden and quoits pitch have been restored – the pub had a quoits team until closure and the pastime is popular in the area – and there is now a two-bedroom staff flat and new outdoor space.

"A lot of volunteers have helped. Some have been relentless, others have been and gone when needed. Volunteers have done the decorating, painting and tiling, and we’ve used local businesses for the specialist trades.

"We’ve gone for earthy tones, greens and creams, with leather seating, flagged stone floors in the bar and a log burner. All of the materials are natural and it’s just a cosy, traditional country pub.

"The old toilets were outside and very cold, and they are now indoors and the old ones are an enclosed, paved courtyard. There is a garden room too.”

Once open, the pub will serve food and guest beers from local breweries and distilleries. Future plans include a library, shop, and parcel collection point.

"It’s been a long road but the end is now in sight. April 1 is doable, but the timescale is tight and we may have to delay the opening slightly. We’ve also got a ticketed launch event on May 29, which will be a celebration for our shareholders.

"People really want to see what we’ve done here and excitement is building in the village. Now we've got to let go of our baby! We can still recommend to the tenant what the villagers want from the pub, but its management will be up to them.”