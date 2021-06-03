Anne Boleyn was filmed across Yorkshire, especially at Bolton Castle in Wensleydale, as Greenwich Palace and the Tower of London. Other locations include: Oakwell Hall, as Henry’s privy gallery and bedchamber and Hatfield House gardens; St Michael’s Church Emley, as the King's Hall and the Tower; Fountains Hall, the exterior of Greenwich Palace; East Riddlesden Hall, Greenwich Palace gardens and stables; Ripley Castle, as Greenwich Palace riverbank and bridleway; Markenfield Hall, as London streets and Seymour’s residence; Castle Howard, also Greenwich Palace riverbank and gardens, and Harewood House, as a bridleway.