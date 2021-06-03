This scene, with Anne Boleyn (Jodie Turner-Smith) and Jane Seymour (Lola Petticrew) was filmed at Castle Howard. Credit Fable / The Falen Falcon

The Yorkshire historic castles and stately homes used for filming the Channel 5 Anne Boleyn drama

As Channel 5's tense, thought-provoking drama Anne Boleyn concludes tonight, Stephanie Smith finds which scenes were filmed at which Yorkshire's historic homes and castles.

By Stephanie Smith
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 2:13 pm

Anne Boleyn was filmed across Yorkshire, especially at Bolton Castle in Wensleydale, as Greenwich Palace and the Tower of London. Other locations include: Oakwell Hall, as Henry’s privy gallery and bedchamber and Hatfield House gardens; St Michael’s Church Emley, as the King's Hall and the Tower; Fountains Hall, the exterior of Greenwich Palace; East Riddlesden Hall, Greenwich Palace gardens and stables; Ripley Castle, as Greenwich Palace riverbank and bridleway; Markenfield Hall, as London streets and Seymour’s residence; Castle Howard, also Greenwich Palace riverbank and gardens, and Harewood House, as a bridleway.

1. Bolton Castle

Bolton Castle near Leyburn in Wensleydale is the location for Greenwich Palace and the Tower of London.

Photo: Gareth Buddo

Buy photo

2. Oakwell Hall

Oakwell Hall in Birstall was used for Henry’s Privy Gallery, Bedchamber and Hatfield House Gardens.

Photo: Parisa Taghizadeh / Fable / The Falen Falcon

Buy photo

3. St Michael's Church Emley

Anne Boleyn (Jodie Turner-Smith) at St Michael's Church, Emley, which was used for the trial scenes.

Photo: Credit Parisa Taghizadeh / Fable / The Falen Falcon

Buy photo

4. Bolton Castle

Anne Boleyn at Bolton Castle, here as the Tower of London for her execution. Also shows Madge Shelton (Thalissa Teixira), Lady Anne Shelton (Amanda Burton) and William Kingston (James Harkness).

Photo: Credit Parisa Taghizadeh / Fable / The Falen Falcon.

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 3