The Yorkshire historic castles and stately homes used for filming the Channel 5 Anne Boleyn drama
As Channel 5's tense, thought-provoking drama Anne Boleyn concludes tonight, Stephanie Smith finds which scenes were filmed at which Yorkshire's historic homes and castles.
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 2:13 pm
Anne Boleyn was filmed across Yorkshire, especially at Bolton Castle in Wensleydale, as Greenwich Palace and the Tower of London. Other locations include: Oakwell Hall, as Henry’s privy gallery and bedchamber and Hatfield House gardens; St Michael’s Church Emley, as the King's Hall and the Tower; Fountains Hall, the exterior of Greenwich Palace; East Riddlesden Hall, Greenwich Palace gardens and stables; Ripley Castle, as Greenwich Palace riverbank and bridleway; Markenfield Hall, as London streets and Seymour’s residence; Castle Howard, also Greenwich Palace riverbank and gardens, and Harewood House, as a bridleway.
