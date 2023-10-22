The Yorkshire Post: How to access our archives, find old newspapers and photographs, and research family history

At The Yorkshire Post, we receive regular enquiries from members of the public who want to access our archives of old newspapers and photographs from down the decades.

Most of these people are conducting family or personal research, and want to find our coverage of an event or certain day in history.

However, since The Yorkshire Post and its sister title The Yorkshire Evening Post left our well-known offices on Wellington Street in Leeds, since demolished, in 2012, we have not kept archives on site and do not have dedicated staff managing them.

In the past, the newspapers had a large collection of material that was used by journalists for reference, but which could also be accessed by the public with the help of librarians.

The old Yorkshire Post and Evening Post offices on Wellington Street, built in 1969 and now demolished, had a large archive and library

Here are the answers to some frequently asked questions about our archives:-

Where can I find old newspapers?

When the newspapers moved offices, we took the decision to donate our past editions to Leeds Central Library. They can now be viewed there on microfilm, with free public access, and library staff can assist. The Local and Family History Library is located on the second floor.

You can make photocopies or scans of pages to take home with you – but can’t remove the newspapers themselves.

Yorkshire Post editorial floor at the Wellington Street building in 1993

And what about old photographs?

The Yorkshire Post’s large photographic archive is currently in storage. Most of the material from the 20th century has not been digitised, so we cannot distribute these images to members of the public.

If you are looking for a particular image and know the date, you will be able to view it at the library’s newspaper archive and photocopy or scan the page.

Can I buy newspapers and photographs?

You can order recent back copies if you’ve missed an edition of the newspaper, and photographs in various sizes. Please note, as above, that older material (pre-2000) has generally not been digitised and is not available for sale.

You can also browse our photo sales site here.

What can’t we help you with?

Please be aware that current Yorkshire Post staff are engaged in editorial and commercial duties only. We no longer have archivists or librarians who can assist with personal research or queries.

We cannot supply information or records about relatives who have worked at The Yorkshire Post in the past.

Our staff do not have additional privileges to access archive material above that available to the general public at Leeds Central Library.

What about old weekly newspapers in Yorkshire that I’d like to look at?

The Yorkshire Post’s owners, National World, also own a number of weekly titles in Yorkshire, including: Doncaster Free Press, Halifax Courier, Hebden Bridge Times, Todmorden News, Batley News, Dewsbury Reporter, Spenborough Guardian, Morley Observer, Scarborough Evening News, Whitby Gazette, Pocklington Post, Wakefield Express, Pontefract & Castleford Express, Harrogate Advertiser, Ripon Gazette, Wetherby News, Rotherham Advertiser.

Most of these titles’ archives have also been donated to their local libraries, so please check with the library service in the relevant area about accessing old copies.