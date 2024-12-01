The Yorkshire transport system which began with Flemish horses

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday January 5, 1875, a preliminary trial of the tramways that had been laid down took place. The line, stretching between Rose Cottage, Beverley Road, to Savile Street, was passed over and the tram completed the journey in less than an hour.

One report added: ‘The carriage is a commodious and comfortable one, the inside arrangements being such as to allow of passengers passing up the centre without discommoding those on the other side. It has no external seats.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During January 7, 1875 Lieut-Colonel Hutchinson, the Government official, inspected the line, before it was opened to the public.

Hull's Last Horse tram. Peter Tuffrey collection

On the first day of the Beverley Road route’s operation, it was recorded that 1,116 passengers were carried.

A half hourly service was provided by two trams which were hauled by Flemish horses. But, after the opening of the first line, the Continental & General Tramways Company was authorised to sell its interests to the Hull Street Tramways Company (HSTC).

The latter obtained powers under the Hull Street Tramways Act 1875 to complete the partly constructed tramways started by the previous company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thus, further routes were opened, including the Hessle Road branch, on April, 7, 1877; the Anlaby Road route shortly after a trial run on May 25, 1877, and a service between Spring Bank and the Pier in February, 1878.

Hull Laying of Hull's first electric tram rail by Alderman Larard 9 June 1898. Peter Tuffrey collection

A service to Holderness Road also commenced. By this time there were seven miles of track and over 31,500 passengers being carried each week.

Four years later, it was recorded that the Hull Street Tramways Company owned 121 horses and 25 trams.

Three weeks after the opening of the Hessle Road route it was said: ‘the tramway is proving one of the most profitable of the system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The small cars have been so crowded since the opening of the line that two of the largest cars are about to be put into use.’

Hull Victoria Square with trams. Peter Tuffrey collection

At noon on Wednesday May 22, 1889 the new undertaking of the Drypool and Marfleet Steam Tramways Company Ltd was opened along Hedon Road.

This was in the presence of the chairman and directors and a large number of members of the Hull Corporation and the general public.

The estimated cost of the line was £6,800 per mile. The works were undertaken by Simpson & Malone, of Great Thornton Street, Hull. A depot was erected by G. Jackson & Son.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The system involved steam trams hauling trailer cars. The trailer cars were designed to carry 74 passengers – 32 below and 42 above. They were made by G.F. Milnes, Birkenhead, and the engines were constructed by Green & Son of Leeds.

Hull tram for Anlaby Road. Peter Tuffrey collection

Hull Corporation acquired the Hull Street Tramways Company in May 1895 for £12,500. In the following year, the Corporation accepted a tender from a Mr Nettleton to operate the horse trams for a period of a year at a time.

The Corporation completed the purchase of the Drypool & Marfleet Steam Tramways Company, agreed at a price of £15,500 in 1894, but not completed until October 1899.

A new era dawned for Hull during the afternoon of June 9, 1898. The members of the Corporation met at the Town Hall, and drove in open carriages to the Hessle Road end of Porter Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their object was to witness the laying of the first tram rail for the new electric overhead tramway undertaking which it was reported to cost over half a million. There were several thousand people in Porter Street to watch the ceremony.

The Mayor (Councillor Crook) said there would be a great expenditure of money, but he believed that would be justified in the future by having one of the finest tramway systems in the country.

Hull had been too long backward in this respect, and had been a disgrace amongst the great cities of the country.

Hull tram bound for Spring Bank. Peter Tuffrey collection

In handing over to Alderman Larard, chairman of the Works committee, a silver spanner and a silver instrument, presented by the Belgian firm (Société Anonyme des Aciéries d'Angleur), for the purpose of testing the width of the rails, the Mayor asked him to lay the first rail. Alderman Larard then screwed the first nut amidst great applause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In declaring the first rail well and truly laid he hoped that ’God in His Providence would grant that the workmen might carry on the work in an expeditious and satisfactory manner and that there would be no serious accident during the laying of the rails.’

On July 5, 1899, in the presence of many thousands of spectators, and in beautiful sunshine, the tram system on the Anlaby Road and the Hessle Road, at Hull was officially opened by the Mayor. He said the day marked a most important era in the history of Hull.

It was at one time thought that it would be wise to complete the system and then hand it over to some company to work.

The Corporation, however, decided upon keeping the matter altogether in their own hands, and he hoped that it would in the end be a source of great profit to the ratepayers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A main depot, with workshop facilities, was built at Liverpool Street on the Hessle Road route and there was also a depot on Wheeler Street on the Anlaby Road stretch.

A depot with facilities for track maintenance was on Stepney Lane (Beverley Road route) and opened in 1898. Steam trams were operated for a time on the Hedon Road route due to problems of electric trams crossing a railway line.

But this was overcome in December 1903. The Spring Bank route was extended along Princes Avenue on October 8, 1903, and a service to the Pier was opened in October 1903.

The Marfleet line was introduced 1903, Spring Bank West, October 1913 and Hessle Road-Pickering Park, February 1914. Each route was denoted by a letter on the front of a tram: A, Anlaby Road; B, Beverley Road; D, Dairycoates (Hessle Road); H, Holderness Road; S, Spring Bank; P, Pier; M, Marfleet; SW, Spring Bank West; DP, Hessle Road-Pickering Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By 1915 the number of Hull trams had reached its maximum of 180 and all were numbered sequentially from 1 to 180.

During 1927, the Hull tram system had reached its maximum extent, at 20.48 miles (32.96 km). Trams were operated by the City of Hull Tramways until 1919, and from then, until 1931, the name Corporation Tramways was used, followed by Hull Corporation Transport until 1945.

The City of Hull Transport Corporation entered into a co-operation agreement with East Yorkshire Motor Services (EYMS) in 1934. Thus, services were divided into three areas: Hull City, its suburbs, and the surrounding countryside.

Revenues for services were split between the two companies irrespective of service provider – the city transport company received revenues from the city area, whilst EYMS gathered the revenues for service outside Hull, revenues in the suburbs were split between the two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a consequence, it became uneconomic to operate the outlying tram routes; services on most of the routes built in the 1920s were replaced by bus services.

In 1936 the construction of a trolleybus system was authorised, with the exception the Hedon Road route, which was replaced by a motorbus service, the remaining tram routes were replaced by trolleybus operation between 1936 and 1945.

Fifty thousand people in South West Hull gave a noisy reception to Hull’s last tram as it weaved its way between them to the Liverpool Street depot on Saturday night June 30, 1945.