The Yorkshire youth work charity supporting young people for 120 years

The Youth Association is marking 120 years since its formation. Photo: The Youth Association

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The women didn’t know it back then, but the organisation would go on to lead the way in youth work training – and more than a century later, it still stands as a beacon of opportunity for young people, offering fun activities and life-changing skills development.

Today, December 9, marks 120 years of what is now The Youth Association. “It was essentially started by a bunch of fairly well-to-do, very well-intentioned, probably more politically switched on women than you would normally find in Leeds in 1904,” says the charity’s current chief executive Andy Clow. “They were aware that there were lots of clubs there to work with young women in Leeds and they rightly thought that they could be supported better by being able to come together through some kind of association to enable them to do stuff they otherwise wouldn’t be able to do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was also a concern that does probably still echo down to today,” he continues, “that young women were at risk really. Young women were at risk of coercion, at risk of being out on the streets - the city was a difficult place...and these clubs were safe places.”

Current chief executive Andy Clow is standing down after 25 years. Photo: The Youth Association

In those early days of the association, collectively the groups offered lectures and classes in everything from cooking to dressmaking, an annual competition day and various outings. By 1945, it was made up of member clubs from across the West Riding of Yorkshire and boys-only groups were allowed to be part of the association for the first time. From 1937, it also had a focus on development, when it started the first accredited training for youth workers. “We feel very proud we were part of the whole turning youth work into a craft and profession as opposed to just a thing people did as a charitable good,” 58-year-old Andy says.

In the late 1960s, a couple of years after becoming a registered charity, the association took a new direction, launching its own project-based youth work for the first time, independent of its affiliated clubs. It soon began to deliver ‘detached’ youth work, engaging with young people in places where they ‘hang out’, rather than at dedicated youth centres or community buildings. This is a huge part of the association’s work still today, with around 80 per cent of projects run ‘on the street’, working with young people in parks, cafes, shopping precincts and bus shelters, to name just a few. It takes place most intensively in Barnsley, Wakefield and Leeds. “We’re able to work in all the places where we can make the most impact without worrying too much about whether there’s a building to support us,” Andy explains.

Much of his own time as a youth worker was spent on the streets of Grimethorpe in Barnsley in the mid to late nineties. There he was involved in organising a pioneering young persons’ citizen’s jury focused on tackling drugs and poverty in the area. Andy grew up – and still lives in – nearby Rotherham, raised in a “politically-engaged” mining family. He read politics at the University of York before becoming a trainee accountant for an engineering company. He left that for a construction management job before deciding in the early 90s that he wanted to do something that “gave back to the community”. Within a couple of weeks of working part time at Dearne Youth Club in South Yorkshire, he quit his previous career and retrained in youth work, joining Barnsley Council’s youth service team. Then, in 1999, a vacancy opened up for the chief executive of The Youth Association.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the most challenging times came with the austerity programme introduced by the former coalition government from 2010. The association had been receiving local authority funding for a number of its projects and soon that was cut. “We were forced to face up to what that meant. We had to cut a lot of staff and we really had to fight to keep going,” Andy reflects. Despite the challenges, a decision was made to remain solely focused on youth work, rather than branching out to other fields. “If that was our hill, we were going to stand on it.,” Andy says. “And even if that was difficult to fund, that was fundamentally what we were about.”

Today, the Wakefield-based association provides a youth work programme across West and South Yorkshire, as well as continuing to provide training schemes. It stands by its projects being driven by “what young people tell us they need” and helping them to have a say about their lives and communities. A lot of work is being done around young people’s mental health and on the matter of being street safe – helping youths to understand the dangers of carrying knives or getting involved in county lines drug gangs, for example.

For its next chapter, the association will be in the hands of current operations director Dmitry Fedotov, who is taking over at the helm later this month, when Andy steps back after 25 years. Dmitry says: “I look forward to building on the strong foundations he has laid and ensuring The Youth Association continues to thrive in empowering young people to reach their full potential.”

Andy plans to continue to support the organisation in the background. “One of the great things about a job like mine is you get to meet really great inspirational young people all the time,” he reflects. “I get annoyed when people talk to me about how terrible it is that young people are causing trouble or doing too much of whatever it is they think is the demonising thing of the moment. As far as I’m concerned, young people are always going to be the solution.”