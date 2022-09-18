These four Yorkshire pubs have been named as 'Great Pubs of England'

Great Pubs of England, by acclaimed photographer Horst A. Friedrichs and travel journalist Stuart Husband, is to be published by Prestel on October 4.

The Blue Bell in York, The Whitelocks Ale House in Leeds, the White Horse Inn in Beverley, and The Angel at Hetton, all feature.

On The Blue Bell, an intimate Edwardian hosteltry in York that can house sixty guests at its maximum, the book reveals staff bonuses are dependent on them acing a regulars-themed questionnaire; What does Corridor John drink? Why does Corridor John actually drink in the corridor? (Answer: because he doesn’t like the heat.)

Whitelock's Ale House, Turk's Head Yard, Leeds.

It also says Whitelocks Ale House is known for “gleaming copper-topped tables, stained-glass windows and red Chesterfield-style seating”.

The result, say authors, is more than a travel guide but a virtual pub crawl, documenting and memorialising an "important and rapidly changing" aspect of Britain’s national heritage.

The authors said: "From historic hostelries to art hubs, via ultimate locals and gastro temples we explore the infinite variety of England's pubs, and celebrate their idiosyncratic glory in words and pictures.

"The English pub is an abiding obsession. This book celebrates 33 of the finest contemporary examples with sumptuous photography and intoxicating prose.

"Discover Cornish beer shrines, Yorkshire gastro-temples, and Norfolk art hubs that mix history, hospitality, and just a dash of eccentricity."

The book aims to illustrate the range of England's pubs, from old school saloons to modern re-imaginings of historic buildings and Michelin-starred gastro-pubs.